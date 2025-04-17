Catalog
Burj Capital Offices by Centurion

38/4, Marasi Drive Street, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Centurion Group
Total area
from 75 m² to 213 m²
Bedrooms
3
Start price
from 953 029 $

Payment plan *

* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeRetail
Completion dateQ4 2028
Interior finishDecorated
Ceiling height5.2 m
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectOffice
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Freight elevatorYes
Numbers of parking lots567

Sale

Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
75 – 213
953 029 – 2 586 793
12 133 – 12 696
Project brochure

Description

A new commercial project in a prestigious Dubai location. Burj Capital is an office complex created for visionaries and leaders. Key Features — Spacious units with panoramic windows and high ceilings. The finishing is made of premium materials using modern technologies, and the layouts are adapted to the needs of various companies. — Unique infrastructure includes a fitness center, yoga studio, swimming pool, jacuzzi, observation deck, cafeteria, lounge, running track, and table tennis. — World-class service offers à la carte options, including a personal concierge, valet service, SPA treatments, and professional cleaning. Location Advantages The project is located in the center of Business Bay with direct access to the city's main highways. Access to Al Khail Road, Al Asayel Street, and Sheikh Zayed Road ensures fast movement around Dubai. The trip to Dubai Design District takes 6 minutes, and to the iconic landmarks Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Dubai Opera — 10 minutes. A trip to Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, and Safa Park takes 12 minutes, and to Jumeirah Beach and Kite Beach — 18 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.

Location

On map
38/4, Marasi Drive Street, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Business Bay

Dubai
Business Bay is one of the key commercial and business centers of Dubai. The neighborhood is located near the city's main attractions, which can be reached on foot or quickly reached by car. The community is suitable for families with children and young couples as well as for business travelers.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport210 m
High school2 km
Shop300 m
Medical center400 m
Airport19 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Table tennis room
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Recreation area

News about project

