Burj Capital Offices by Centurion

Description

A new commercial project in a prestigious Dubai location. Burj Capital is an office complex created for visionaries and leaders. Key Features — Spacious units with panoramic windows and high ceilings. The finishing is made of premium materials using modern technologies, and the layouts are adapted to the needs of various companies. — Unique infrastructure includes a fitness center, yoga studio, swimming pool, jacuzzi, observation deck, cafeteria, lounge, running track, and table tennis. — World-class service offers à la carte options, including a personal concierge, valet service, SPA treatments, and professional cleaning. Location Advantages The project is located in the center of Business Bay with direct access to the city's main highways. Access to Al Khail Road, Al Asayel Street, and Sheikh Zayed Road ensures fast movement around Dubai. The trip to Dubai Design District takes 6 minutes, and to the iconic landmarks Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Dubai Opera — 10 minutes. A trip to Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk, and Safa Park takes 12 minutes, and to Jumeirah Beach and Kite Beach — 18 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.