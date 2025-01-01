Catalog
Astra by HRE Retail

2/2, Umm Suqeim Street, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
HRE Development LLC
Total area
from 81 m² to 439 m²
Bedrooms
1
Start price
from 858 971 $from 8 718 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
30%
Upon Handover
15%
Post Handover
35%
Post Handover Installment Period
35 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeRetail
Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectRetail
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
81 – 439
858 971 – 3 831 745
8 718 – 10 549

Description

New landmark of Dubai's business environment at Dubai Science Park. The Astra by HRE Retail commercial block combines a strategic location and a well-thought-out infrastructure, offering companies the space to grow, innovate and strengthen their positions. Location advantages The project has direct access to the major road Umm Suqeim Street, which connects to the main highways of the city. It takes 5 minutes to get to the Dubai Butterfly Garden, 12 minutes to the Dubai Hills Mall, 16 minutes to The Global Village Theme Park, and 20 minutes to The Palm Jumeirah beaches. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive away.

Location

On map
2/2, Umm Suqeim Street, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Al Barsha

Dubai
Al Barsha is a residential area in the western part of Dubai. It has a developed infrastructure and transportation network. The community will be comfortable for families with children, young people, expats, investors.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
High school1 km
Shop800 m
Medical center3 km
Airport30 km
