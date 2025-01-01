Description

New landmark of Dubai's business environment at Dubai Science Park. The Astra by HRE Retail commercial block combines a strategic location and a well-thought-out infrastructure, offering companies the space to grow, innovate and strengthen their positions. Location advantages The project has direct access to the major road Umm Suqeim Street, which connects to the main highways of the city. It takes 5 minutes to get to the Dubai Butterfly Garden, 12 minutes to the Dubai Hills Mall, 16 minutes to The Global Village Theme Park, and 20 minutes to The Palm Jumeirah beaches. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive away.