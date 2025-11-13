Housebook wins Credo Award

The Housebook team is proud to announce that we have won the prestigious Credo professional award. This award recognizes our leadership in the field of digital products and confirms that we are moving in the right direction, setting new standards in the real estate market.









A little about the ceremony





Credo is an annual international competition that has been recognizing outstanding achievements in real estate, construction, and mortgages since 2007. Over the years, the award has become a true indicator of quality and innovation, rewarding organizations and individuals who have made a significant contribution to the development of the housing market and helped to strengthen civilized relations in this area.





We are very pleased to receive recognition at this event. The ceremony took place in the solemn atmosphere of Zurab Tsereteli's gallery, and the jury consisted of distinguished industry experts, celebrity presenters, and, of course, real estate market leaders. This means that the award we received is the result of a thorough assessment of our achievements by the most authoritative professionals.





Why were we recognized?





For our commitment to innovation and the creation of truly effective tools that are already changing the real estate profession today. This victory is a credit to the entire team, but today we want to talk in more detail about one of the key achievements that symbolizes our approach to digital solutions.





Introducing the future: Housebook AI assistant





The main product of our digital developments was the launch of the first version of a unique AI assistant. This is not just a chatbot, but an intelligent assistant designed to become a personal analyst and consultant on real estate abroad.





What can our AI assistant already do? It processes complex specialized requests and provides structured answers, saving you time on routine information searches.

Here are a few examples of the tasks it can perform and the questions it can answer:

“Analyze real estate in Dubai and Phuket by profitability” → AI will not only show the numbers, but also provide a comprehensive structured comparison based on key parameters.

Legal advice: “What are the laws on buying real estate in the UAE for Russian citizens?” → The assistant will show you up-to-date information on legal aspects.

Selection of investment offers: “Top 3 cheapest projects in Turkey with prices in dollars” or “Top 5 developers of the highest quality projects in the country” → You will receive a ready-made selection for your first acquaintance with the market.

“How many projects from each country are represented on the platform?” → AI works with our entire extensive internal database.

Information: “What events are planned by the Housebook community this month?” → AI keeps you up to date on interesting events.





We understand that true innovation is not only about powerful technology, but also transparency. The product is currently in the active development, improvement, and expansion phase, so we are honestly declaring its beta status and are open to feedback. Your comments will allow us to quickly sharpen the AI assistant's skills and make it a truly indispensable tool in your work.





Your role here is invaluable!





The Credo Award as recognition of our philosophy





This award is not just a “trophy in the cabinet.” For us, it is confirmation of several key principles.



