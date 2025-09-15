Real estate abroad: where is it better for your client to invest money

If your client is going to buy property abroad in order to earn money and obtain a residence permit, these are the most interesting options in 2025. Let's look at the points: how much you need to invest, what kind of profit and whether you can get a residence permit.

*The catalog of projects of each country is available at the link in the name of the country.

The UAE is still a premium destination. You can get a residence permit here if you buy real estate starting from $ 205,000. The main advantages are the absence of taxes on purchases and income, which ensures a net profit. Rental earnings are stable and amount to 5-8%, and the capital growth potential for resale is one of the highest — up to 45%. This is the choice for those clients who are looking for reliability and prestige.

Saudi Arabia is a new and ambitious player in the market, offering extremely high returns: up to 20% on rent and up to 40% on resale. However, the thresholds are also high: a residence permit is available from $ 1.07 million, and the entry threshold starts from $ 320,000. Nevertheless, this is a great opportunity for investors willing to bet on future growth.

Türkiye is the undisputed leader in terms of accessibility and prospects. You can get a residence permit already with investments starting from $ 75,000. The market is well developed, and rental yields fluctuate at an attractive level of 6-12%. The profit from resale is estimated at 10-20%. This is an ideal option for most clients who want to get the status of a resident of the country and at the same time have a good return.

In Georgia, a residence permit is available for investments starting from $ 150,000, while the entry threshold to the market is lower — from $ 60,000. The tax system is very flexible (0-5% depending on the period of ownership), the rental yield is 8-10%, and you can earn up to 30% on resale. This direction should be offered to those who are looking for an alternative to Turkey with similar conditions.

For clients whose priority is solely financial returns rather than obtaining a residence permit, Thailand and Bali (Indonesia) remain the best options.

In Thailand, with an entry threshold of $60,000, you can expect a rental yield of 6-10% and a 15-30% profit on resale. The disadvantage is the relatively complex tax system for transactions.

Bali is a champion in profitability. The rental ROI here is one of the highest in the world — 10-18%, and upon resale, an investor can receive up to 50% profit. The entry threshold is also attractive, starting at $50,000. The key disadvantage is that it is impossible to obtain a residence permit through the purchase of real estate and a high tax on the sale (10-20%).

Cyprus (South) is a European residence permit and high standards of living. A residence permit is available for investments starting from 300,000 euros. However, the market is characterized by higher taxes (for purchases up to 8% and VAT 5-19%) and moderate profitability: 5-9% from rent and 20-35% from resale. This is a choice for clients who value status more than super profits.

Famagusta-Türkiye is a region with a dynamically developing real estate market. Investing here, even when buying for any amount, opens the door to unique opportunities. For example, a residence permit is given here when buying real estate for any amount. The attractiveness of the region is reinforced by a competitive VAT of 5% and a relatively low entry threshold of $35,000. At the same time, investors can expect a potential annual rental income of up to 15%, and the resale of real estate can bring up to 24% per annum.

Chili is an exotic but interesting option. This is the only country in the review where a residence permit can be obtained through the rental of real estate, which opens up unique opportunities for some clients. When buying, the entry threshold is one of the lowest — from $ 30,000, and the commission is only 2%. Taxes are practically non-existent. The yield of 6-7% on rent and 15-25% on resale makes it a reliable asset for diversification.

Azerbaijan has one of the highest thresholds for obtaining a residence permit — from $ 590,000, while the threshold for entering the market is low ($60,000). The profitability here is average: 6-8% from rent and 15-20% from resale.

Bottom line for the broker: how to help the client choose the right option

In fact, it all depends on the situation and the wishes of the future buyer.

For maximum profitability without the status of a resident of the country, feel free to offer Bali (however, be aware of the risks and fees).

Turkey and Georgia are optimal for an optimal balance of status and profitability.

For premium customers, choose the UAE and Cyprus.

For a low entry threshold, Chile with the possibility of a residence permit or Thailand, without the option of residency, is ideal.

Your key task is not just to provide data, but to help the client set priorities.: what is more important to him — a passport, income or capital preservation.

Important! Commissions, taxes, and ROI are listed as averages and may vary depending on the specific facility, region, and terms of the transaction. We recommend conducting your own research and consulting with professionals before making an investment decision.