UAE
EN
AED
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service
Home - Residential complexes - Nobles Tower

Nobles Tower

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Nobles Residential Tower
Bus stop
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 4
Project Render
DeveloperTiger Real Estate
Total areafrom 77 m² to 156 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price2 487 000 AED
from 2 487 000 AED
from 21 768 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Down Payment
5%124 350 AED
Registration of the contract
15%373050 AED
+
4%99480 AED
Before the completion date
20%497 400 AED
Handover
10%248 700 AED
Post-Handover
50%1 243 500 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Total area of the building107587 m²
Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ2 2024
Sales launchQ1 2020
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
FacadeCurtain Wall
Plot area3405 m²
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 2 487 000 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Garden
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Medical center

Transport accessibility

Public transport800 m
Shop1 km
Medical center3 km
Sea8 km

About project

Modern tower in the prestigious Business Bay offering stunning views of the Dubai Canal and city center. Live close to Dubai's major attractions while enjoying a serene lifestyle and world-class amenities. The 53-story building features 549 1-3 bedroom apartments with ergonomic spaces and high-quality finishes. Floor-to-ceiling windows allow ample natural light into the apartments, visually expanding the space.

The complex offers a wide range of amenities including pools, a gym, running and walking tracks, a garden, a playground, and parking. Nearby are Hartland International School, Alrayhan Mini Mart, Royal Bay Minimart, Bestmart, and New Way Grocery, as well as restaurants such as The Host, Privilege, and Piccolo Mondo Bay. Dubai Opera, Burj Khalifa, and Burj Al Arab are all within a 10-25 minute drive. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located near Ras Al Khor Road and Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing quick access to the city's main points. The RBC Tower public transportation stop is a 10-minute walk away. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 20 minutes. Surrounded by nature Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, a unique natural site inhabited by pink flamingos, is located just 8 minutes from the complex. The location amidst greenery allows for a secluded experience while still enjoying the conveniences of a major metropolis. Reliable developer Tiger Group is a company that has been actively developing since 1976. The company's real estate portfolio includes residential and commercial buildings, shops, and showrooms. Over the years, the developer has entered the market of the Persian Gulf, the Middle East and Turkey.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
77 - 84
2 487 000 - 2 732 520
32 257 - 34 241
2 bedrooms
110 - 137
2 668 242 - 3 685 679
21 768 - 29 871
3 bedrooms
150 - 156
5 287 288 - 5 657 541
35 125 - 36 199

Infrastructure

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Nobles Residential Tower

News about project

  1. Year in Review 2023. Landmark events in the world of real estate in the UAE
    Year in Review 2023. Landmark events in the world of real estate in the UAE22.12.2023
  2. Top real estate terms that a broker working in Dubai needs to know
    Top real estate terms that a broker working in Dubai needs to know 20.12.2023
  3. How to obtain a UAE resident visa for buying an apartment
    How to obtain a UAE resident visa for buying an apartment04.12.2023
  4. Dubai's most luxurious penthouses: a realtor's guide to sourcing luxury real estate
    Dubai's most luxurious penthouses: a realtor's guide to sourcing luxury real estate 02.12.2023
Item 1 of 6