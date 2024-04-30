Nobles Tower

The complex offers a wide range of amenities including pools, a gym, running and walking tracks, a garden, a playground, and parking. Nearby are Hartland International School, Alrayhan Mini Mart, Royal Bay Minimart, Bestmart, and New Way Grocery, as well as restaurants such as The Host, Privilege, and Piccolo Mondo Bay. Dubai Opera, Burj Khalifa, and Burj Al Arab are all within a 10-25 minute drive. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located near Ras Al Khor Road and Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing quick access to the city's main points. The RBC Tower public transportation stop is a 10-minute walk away. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 20 minutes. Surrounded by nature Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, a unique natural site inhabited by pink flamingos, is located just 8 minutes from the complex. The location amidst greenery allows for a secluded experience while still enjoying the conveniences of a major metropolis. Reliable developer Tiger Group is a company that has been actively developing since 1976. The company's real estate portfolio includes residential and commercial buildings, shops, and showrooms. Over the years, the developer has entered the market of the Persian Gulf, the Middle East and Turkey.

More