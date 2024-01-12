Top apps you can't do without in Dubai

Must-have for residents and visitors to the UAE

Often a person buying a property in Dubai feels uncomfortable in a new country for the first few days. An experienced broker will always be able to advise his client which apps are best to download before flying to Dubai and thus simplify his daily life. We have collected for you 12 top apps that will be useful for you and your clients.

Transportation

"Careem" - is your pocket alternative to Uber and Yandex.Taxi

Dubai is not a city designed for pedestrians, so it's more convenient to get around by private or public transportation. However, if you prefer a more comfortable journey, you can hail a cab on the Careem app. It's free and quite easy to use. The app is somewhat similar to Uber, so you won't have to figure it out for a long time. The principle of operation is very simple: you order a trip to the desired location, and you are connected to a free driver nearby. Payment can be made either by card or cash. The app is suitable for IOS and Android.

"Dubai metro" is for those who like to calculate time precisely

Despite the fact that Dubai has a pleasant road and almost no traffic jams, many people prefer to use public transportation. For those who want to quickly and easily understand the Dubai metro, we recommend the Dubai metro app. It can be used to easily navigate and quickly get to where you need to go. There is a free version, but if you want to use the app without ads, you will have to connect a monthly subscription of VIP-tariff.

The main features of the app: saving the necessary routes, working in offline mode, information about fare details, accurate schedule.

"S'hail" - instead of "Yandex.Transport".

Another cool app for those who like to save money on cabs and get around using public transportation. It contains all bus routes, stops from which this or that transportation leaves, etc. But the most convenient thing is that the application has a live map with the movement of not only buses, but also boats. With the help of "S'hail" you can easily build the desired route from point to point and see which way will be the most convenient for you to get to your destination.

"UDrive" is the best app for renting a car

If you don't like either public transportation or cabs, but haven't yet managed to get your own car, the "UDrive" app will help you out. In it, you can rent a car in just a few clicks. For comfortable use, you need to fill in personal information about yourself, driver's license number and payment method. After confirming your account, you will be able to see all the cars available for rent.

Communication

"DU" - stay connected at all times

If you have already visited Dubai, you know that every guest at the airport is given a free SIM card with a one gigabyte internet package. The "magic" card expires in exactly one day, but you can always top up your account and control your balance. For this purpose you will need the "DU" application. You can download it both for iOS and Android.

Documents

"UAE Pass" - a pass to the world of government offices

A very convenient application for those who need to authorize in some personal office of the Emirates. It is with the help of it that you will be able to log in to many websites and online applications. In UAE Pass you can also sign documents, pay utilities and even open a business, but these functions are available only after you get an Emirates ID.

Healthcare

"DHA" (Dubai Health Authority) - medical services in one app

This will store your health data, lab results and access to your medical records. You can also use the app to find the nearest Dubai hospitals and first aid centers.

Food

"Deliveroo" - you will never go hungry

An app that allows you to have ready-to-eat food from popular restaurants in Dubai delivered to your home or office. You can choose any cuisine you like, including Greek or Chinese. In order to fully use the app, you will need to register and link your card for payment. The app's main features include sorting by restaurant, cuisine, rating or delivery time. It also provides discounts or favorable apps. You will always know where your food is, thanks to a tracker that tracks the location of the courier, which is also quite convenient.

Other services

"Justlife" - to maximize the simplicity of everyday life

If you do not like to be distracted by household chores, your indispensable assistant will be the application "Justlife". Here you can delegate house cleaning, clothes washing, as well as find a nanny, manicurist or hairdresser in a couple of clicks.

"Dubbizle" - for those who don't like to save things

An application that will perfectly replace "Avito". Here you can sell or buy clothes, household items, rent an apartment or look for a used car. Convenient filters and a large number of ads will help you find what you need in a few clicks.

"Dubai Mall" - if you are afraid to get lost in a huge shopping center

Everyone who has been to one of the largest shopping centers "Dubai Mall" knows that it is quite easy to get lost in it. In order to quickly find the desired store or entertainment object, just use the convenient navigation in the application.

"Must2Go" - is your pass to the world of entertainment in Dubai

You no longer need to browse through multiple websites in search of entertainment. In the app you can buy tickets to the most interesting places in the UAE. "Must2Go" is available in three languages, including Russian, and this is where you can find cool water parks, museums and exhibitions. And ticket prices are sometimes lower than at the box office.

Choose any of these apps and enjoy all the opportunities Dubai has to offer its residents and visitors.