New rules for advertising on social networks for real estate agents

The new rules of the game in the real estate advertising market on social networks have come into force since the beginning of autumn. Now it is important for all realtors to know how to work legally and effectively in order to avoid fines and maintain customer trust. But do not be afraid of innovations — this is not a limitation, but a powerful motivation to become better and build trusting relationships with customers.

The main principle of the new rules is that your public account on Instagram* or VK, Telegram channel or any other open platform is no longer a showcase with price tags, but a space for expert content.

Strictly prohibited:





Direct contacts and prices. It is no longer possible to publish in a post or story a phone number or the exact cost of an object (for example, "Apartment 40 sqm, 12 million rubles.") without special advertising labeling, which is received by a legal entity (your agency).

It is no longer possible to publish in a post or story a phone number or the exact cost of an object (for example, "Apartment 40 sqm, 12 million rubles.") without special advertising labeling, which is received by a legal entity (your agency). Promotions and discounts. Mentioning any bonuses, special offers, and promo codes is also considered advertising.

Mentioning any bonuses, special offers, and promo codes is also considered advertising. "Gray" advertising. It is forbidden to repost someone else's content containing hidden ads without labeling.

It is forbidden to repost someone else's content containing hidden ads without labeling. Calls to action. Direct commands should be excluded from the texts: "Call us", "Details in DM’s", "Leave a request", "Hurry up to buy", etc.

Wording such as "The supply is limited", "There are 3 lots left" and similar are not a direct, but an indirect motivation, as they create a sense of scarcity. There is no clear answer as to whether there may be consequences for their use, but if you want to be safe, we recommend using them only when it comes to reliable facts: the duration of the promotion is really limited to specific dates or the number of participants, the availability of a certain number of lots is confirmed by uploading from the official website of the developer, etc.

What is allowed? It’s a zone of your freedom and creativity

Here lies the main opportunity for modern real estate agents. Feel free to post:

— Expert and informational posts. Share market news, analytics (average prices in the area, demand dynamics), and tell about the facts about the property: "The house was commissioned in 2023," "Granite was used in the decoration," "A bright and modern playground is equipped in the courtyard."

— Magazine reviews and storytelling. Shoot beautiful video tours of places without voiceover with a price. Talk about architecture, interior design, and the history of the area to convey the atmosphere and create an emotional connection. For example: "I love this building for its clean lines and panoramic glazing. High ceilings of 3.2 meters and light — that's what creates a special feeling of space here."

— Your personal brand and success stories. Share your professional opinion, impressions of the objects, cases and reviews (with the clients’ permission) in the storytelling format: "Today we helped the family find their first home. They were especially captivated by this cozy terrace, an ideal place for evening gatherings."

— Labeled reposts. You can share your agency's official posts if they have already been moderated and have the necessary "ADVERTISING" label.

— There is complete freedom in personal chats. Your main selling platform is now messengers (WhatsApp, Telegram) and direct. In personal correspondence, you can do everything: discuss prices, send contacts, PDF presentations and closing materials.

From theory to practice

Example 1. Post

It was (THE RISK OF A FINE): "The start of sales in a new residential complex! Have time to buy an apartment with a view of the river at a bargain price! The price starts from 10 million rubles. Text us!"

It became: "A new modern complex has appeared on the embankment. Pay attention to the panoramic windows — they offer views of the water and the city. A courtyard without cars, its own Parking and Playgrounds. Facts: the building has 12 floors, the ceiling height is 3.2 m, and the completion date is the 4th quarter of 2025."

Example 2. Stories

It was (RISK OF A FINE): A screenshot of the layout with the caption: "Leave a request, I will send you a full presentation."

It became: A beautiful video with a view from the window with the caption: "The view for which you want to return home. This residential complex on the embankment will definitely become a place of strength for new residents."

New promotion strategy

The public account has changed the direction vector. Now his goal is not to sell here and now, but to show your expert level, arouse interest and desire to learn more. All direct traffic should be redirected to personal messengers. Feel free to use them to discuss details, prices, and send commercial offers. This is where all transactions are likely to take place.

All direct advertising with prices and contacts will now be placed only by a legal entity (agency) with the correct labeling. Your task is to generate high-quality leads and direct them to these official resources.

Ignoring the new rules can hurt your pocket.

Realtor-individual, self-employed: fine 2 000 – 2 500 rub

Sole proprietor, official: fine 4 000 – 20 000 rub

Agency (legal entity): fine 100 000 – 500 000 rub

Remember that the new rules are an opportunity to stand out from those who will continue to try to sell head-on. Customers are tired of aggressive advertising: they are looking for an expert, trust his personal opinion and want to buy emotions. Therefore, your new superpower is not a discount, but the ability to tell interesting stories about real estate. Focus on the quality of the content, and it's better to leave direct sales for personal communication.

*belongs to the Meta company, which is recognized as extremist and banned on the territory of the Russian Federation