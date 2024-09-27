Catalog
Avanti Tower

Capital Bay Towers, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Damac Properties
Total area
from 80 m² to 80 m²
Bedrooms
1
Start price
from 1 490 000 AEDfrom 18 623 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On signing SPA
100%
  1. On signing SPA
    100%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2020
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors16
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesExisting

Secondary Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
80
1 490 000
18 623

Description

16-storey residential complex with a sophisticated geometry of the facade, located in the lively Business Bay area. Ideal for those who appreciate the dynamic pace of life and want to live in close proximity to the centre of Dubai. Key Features - Stylish modern finishes in the apartments - Apartments are fully furnished and ready to rent or live in - Residents have access to a swimming pool, SPA-center, cafe, children playing room, walking area and more. - The complex provides 24-hour concierge service, security and video surveillance system, as well as cleaning services. Location features The location in the prestigious Business Bay area provides convenient transportation due to its proximity to Al Khail Road. This allows for quick access to Dubai's major attractions and important points of interest. The largest shopping center Dubai Mall, the famous Burj Khalifa skyscraper and the luxurious Dubai Opera building in Downtown Dubai are just 10 minutes from the complex. Dubai International Airport is a 15-minute drive away.

Location

Capital Bay Towers, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Business Bay

Dubai
Business Bay is one of the key commercial and business centers of Dubai. The neighborhood is located near the city's main attractions, which can be reached on foot or quickly reached by car. The community is suitable for families with children and young couples as well as for business travelers.
More

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Lobby
  • Restaurant/cafe

Developer

Damac Properties

Damac Properties

The developer offers luxury property in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. The company was founded in 2002 and has won the love of many clients due to the quality and uniqueness of its projects and services.
More

