Avanti Tower

16-storey residential complex with a sophisticated geometry of the facade, located in the lively Business Bay area. Ideal for those who appreciate the dynamic pace of life and want to live in close proximity to the centre of Dubai. Key Features - Stylish modern finishes in the apartments - Apartments are fully furnished and ready to rent or live in - Residents have access to a swimming pool, SPA-center, cafe, children playing room, walking area and more. - The complex provides 24-hour concierge service, security and video surveillance system, as well as cleaning services. Location features The location in the prestigious Business Bay area provides convenient transportation due to its proximity to Al Khail Road. This allows for quick access to Dubai's major attractions and important points of interest. The largest shopping center Dubai Mall, the famous Burj Khalifa skyscraper and the luxurious Dubai Opera building in Downtown Dubai are just 10 minutes from the complex. Dubai International Airport is a 15-minute drive away.