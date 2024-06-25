Higher commission from Sobha Group

Only from June 25 to September 30, the developer Sobha Group raises the brokerage commission for all projects. Until the end of September you can get 3% instead of the standard 2.5% of the developer's commission.

Sobha Group builds stylish and comfortable objects that will always be in demand.

To see all the projects of the developer, which are covered by the promotion, please click here: https://ae.housebook.deals/en/new-projects?developer=sobha-real-estate-l-l-c

The promotion has a time limit. Have time to earn more on the sale of apartments in Dubai.