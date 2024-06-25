Catalog
26.06.2024
Promotion period from 25.06.2024 to 30.09.2024

Higher commission from Sobha Group

Only from June 25 to September 30, the developer Sobha Group raises the brokerage commission for all projects. Until the end of September you can get 3% instead of the standard 2.5% of the developer's commission.

Sobha Group builds stylish and comfortable objects that will always be in demand.

To see all the projects of the developer, which are covered by the promotion, please click here: https://ae.housebook.deals/en/new-projects?developer=sobha-real-estate-l-l-c

The promotion has a time limit. Have time to earn more on the sale of apartments in Dubai.

  1. Sobha Realty

    Sobha Realty

    Major company that has been building premium properties in the UAE and other countries since 1976. The projects by the developer are being created as a symbol of comfort and luxury living, all objects are delivered on-time.

  1. 330 Riverside Crescent
    330 Riverside Crescent
    United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Ras Alkhor, Bu Kadra
    Completion dateQ2 2027
    DeveloperSobha Realty
    Total areafrom 69 m² to 84 m²
    Down payment20%
    from 1 605 147 AEDfrom 23 142 AED/m²
