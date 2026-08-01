UAE Property Taxes: Buying, Selling, and Renting

According to figures published by the Emirates News Agency, the value of property sales in Dubai exceeded AED 286 billion (approximately $77.9 billion) in the first half of 2026. Other markets across the country are also growing: real estate transactions in Abu Dhabi reached a record AED 66 billion (approximately $18 billion) in the first quarter of 2026 alone, while Sharjah recorded AED 29.5 billion (approximately $8 billion) in the first half of the year.

One factor driving investor interest in UAE real estate is the country’s relatively low tax burden. There is no annual federal property tax, while individuals pay no personal income tax on income from renting out or selling privately held investment property. However, this does not mean that property ownership is entirely free of expenses.

VAT and corporate tax are regulated by UAE legislation and apply throughout the country. Registration and municipal fees are established separately by each emirate, so these payments will be considered below primarily using Dubai as an example.

Let us examine which taxes, fees, and other mandatory expenses must be taken into account when purchasing, selling, and renting out real estate.





Taxes on buying and selling property

Property transactions in the UAE involve two distinct types of mandatory payments.

The first is a local fee for registering the transfer of ownership, with the amount set by the relevant emirate.

The second is federal VAT, which applies depending on the property’s intended use and transaction history.

In Dubai, property transactions are registered with the Dubai Land Department (DLD), which charges a fee equal to 4% of the property’s value upon transfer of ownership. As a general rule, the fee is split equally, with the buyer and seller each paying 2%. However, the parties may agree otherwise in the contract. When property is purchased from a developer, the buyer usually covers the entire 4% fee.

In addition to the main fee, buyers should account for the costs associated with completing the transaction. In Dubai, these may include:

AED 250 (approximately $68) for issuing a title deed certificate;

AED 250 for an apartment or villa plan;

AED 4,000 (approximately $1,100) plus VAT for registration centre services if the property value exceeds AED 500,000 (approximately $136,100);

AED 2,000 (approximately $545) plus VAT if the property value is below AED 500,000;

other administrative fees.

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If the purchase is financed through a bank loan, the mortgage must also be registered. In Dubai, the registration fee is 0.25% of the loan amount.

VAT is a separate federal tax and applies in addition to the DLD registration fee. Its treatment depends on the property’s intended use and transaction history.

The first sale of a new residential building by a developer within three years of its completion is zero-rated for VAT. Subsequent sales of residential property, including most transactions on the secondary market, are VAT-exempt. As a result, buyers do not pay VAT on top of the property price, although the ownership transfer registration fee still applies.

Zero-rating and VAT exemption are two different tax treatments. The financial outcome is generally the same for the buyer, but the distinction matters to developers and other taxpayers when recovering input VAT incurred on their costs.

Commercial real estate is treated differently. Sales of offices, retail units, warehouses, and other commercial properties are subject to VAT at the standard rate of 5%. Buyers of such properties may therefore pay VAT in addition to the registration fee set by the relevant emirate.

The UAE does not impose a separate capital gains tax on individuals selling real estate. As a result, the difference between the purchase price and the subsequent sale price of privately held investment property is not taxed in the country.

Different rules may apply if the property is owned by a company or sold as part of a licensed business activity. In such cases, the profit may be included in the corporate tax calculation. Sellers should also check the rules of the country where they are tax residents, as the income may need to be declared and taxed outside the UAE.





Taxes on renting out property

Individuals do not pay tax on income from standard long-term residential rentals, as the UAE does not impose personal income tax.

VAT is treated differently: it is added to the rent and ultimately paid by the tenant. Although the standard rate is 5%, long-term residential rentals are exempt from VAT.

Different rules apply to residential properties offered to tourists as short-term holiday homes. In Dubai, this activity requires a special permit, and the accommodation services may be subject to 5% VAT. The apartment itself, however, retains its residential classification.

If an individual’s total annual business turnover exceeds AED 1 million (approximately $272,300), income from a holiday home is included in the corporate tax calculation. A 0% rate applies to taxable profit of up to AED 375,000 (approximately $102,100), while any amount above this threshold is taxed at 9%.

Property rentals may also involve municipal charges in addition to taxes. In Dubai, a housing fee equal to 5% of the annual rent is collected in installments through monthly electricity and water bills. The fee is generally paid by the tenant, so it is not a tax on the property owner’s income.

Special rules apply to commercial properties, including offices, retail units, warehouses, and other non-residential premises. Their rental is also subject to 5% VAT. If the property is owned by a legal entity, the rental income forms part of its taxable profit.





Conclusion

The tax burden on residential property owners in the UAE remains relatively low. Individuals do not pay tax on income from standard long-term rentals or on profits from the sale of private investment property. At the same time, purchases and sales are subject to registration fees, whose amount depends on the emirate.

Additional obligations may arise from transactions involving commercial real estate, the short-term rental of residential property in the holiday home format, or ownership of a property through a company. Municipal and service charges must also be taken into account. Although they are not formally taxes, they affect the total expenses.

As the rules vary by emirate, property type, and intended use, it is advisable to consult a local lawyer or tax adviser before completing a transaction.







