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HomeReal Estate CatalogRadiant Terrace

Radiant Terrace

Pixel Tower 5, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Building
Building
Developer
Radiant Real Estate
Total area
from 49 m² to 352 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Starting price
from 247 515 $from 4 103 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
Before Completion
45%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
2%
  1. On Booking
    5%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2029
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors43
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Freight elevatorYes
Type of parkingUnderground Parking Space
Parking elevatorYes
Number of parking spaces755

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
49 – 54
247 515 – 275 562
5 027 – 5 070
1 bedroom
85 – 97
381 484 – 446 834
4 459 – 4 572
2 bedrooms
126 – 162
557 386 – 736 283
4 399 – 4 544
3 bedrooms
335 – 352
1 375 902 – 1 447 787
4 103 – 4 104
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Radiant Terrace is a high-rise tower with cascading terraces located in Shams Realm on Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi. The project brings together landscaped residential and recreational spaces, commercial premises, and a clinic. Key Features – The apartments are delivered with ready interiors in a neutral natural palette and fitted kitchens with built-in appliances. Panoramic windows and spacious terraces offer views of the canal and the city, while selected three-bedroom layouts feature private swimming pools. – The shared amenities include an outdoor swimming pool, gym, sauna, Jacuzzi, children’s playground, cinema, multi-purpose sports court, yoga and Zumba areas, and a communal culinary studio. – Ten retail units and a clinic are planned on the lower podium levels of the tower. The parking facility provides 755 spaces. Location Advantages Reem Central Park is approximately a 3-minute drive away, while Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and Repton School can be reached in around 5 minutes. Galleria Mall, Reem Mall, and Downtown Abu Dhabi are approximately 10 minutes away. Saadiyat Island is around a 16-minute drive from the development, while Zayed International Airport can be reached in approximately 25 minutes.

Location

View on map
Pixel Tower 5, Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Area Al Reem Island

Abu Dhabi
Al Reem Island is a natural island and a rapidly developing neighborhood in Abu Dhabi. Residential and transportation infrastructures are well developed here. The community will suit young people, professionals, expats, investors.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea400 m
School750 m
Shop750 m
Medical center2 km
Airport14 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Billiard room
  • Paddle tennis
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Jacuzzi
  • Massage center
  • Sauna
  • Separate swimming pool
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Tennis court
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
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