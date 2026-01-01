Radiant Terrace
Payment Plan *
- On Booking5%
About project
Sale
Description
Radiant Terrace is a high-rise tower with cascading terraces located in Shams Realm on Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi. The project brings together landscaped residential and recreational spaces, commercial premises, and a clinic. Key Features – The apartments are delivered with ready interiors in a neutral natural palette and fitted kitchens with built-in appliances. Panoramic windows and spacious terraces offer views of the canal and the city, while selected three-bedroom layouts feature private swimming pools. – The shared amenities include an outdoor swimming pool, gym, sauna, Jacuzzi, children’s playground, cinema, multi-purpose sports court, yoga and Zumba areas, and a communal culinary studio. – Ten retail units and a clinic are planned on the lower podium levels of the tower. The parking facility provides 755 spaces. Location Advantages Reem Central Park is approximately a 3-minute drive away, while Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and Repton School can be reached in around 5 minutes. Galleria Mall, Reem Mall, and Downtown Abu Dhabi are approximately 10 minutes away. Saadiyat Island is around a 16-minute drive from the development, while Zayed International Airport can be reached in approximately 25 minutes.
Transport accessibility
Amenities
- Billiard room
- Paddle tennis
- Table tennis room
- Playground
- Game area
- Swimming pool for children
- Indoor swimming pool
- Jacuzzi
- Massage center
- Sauna
- Separate swimming pool
- Spa-center
- Swimming pool
- Outdoor swimming pool
- Basketball Court
- Gym
- Sports ground
- Tennis court
- Yoga Space
- Barbeque area
- Garden
- Park
- Recreation area
- Promenade
- Shop
- Restaurant/cafe