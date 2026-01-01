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HomeReal Estate CatalogArancia Yards 2 by Beyond

Arancia Yards 2 by Beyond

6, City Of Arabia Street, Wadi Al Safa 4, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 1
Building
Developer
Beyond Properties
Total area
from 69 m² to 157 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 326 753 $from 4 688 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height3.1 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors7
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesPlanning

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
69
326 753
4 688
2 bedrooms
102
599 047
5 862
3 bedrooms
157
925 800
5 863
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Arancia Yards 2 by Beyond is a contemporary residential development located in Dubai’s City of Arabia and forming part of The Yards landscaped masterplan. The project comprises four low-rise buildings featuring Mediterranean-inspired architecture and spaces designed for relaxation, recreation and social interaction. Key features – The residences are delivered fully finished, with completed bathrooms, fitted kitchens, stone-inspired worktops and European appliances or equivalent. Ceiling heights are 3.1 metres, rising to 4 metres in selected ground-floor apartments.– The buildings are connected by landscaped courtyards, pedestrian pathways and a central green spine.– Residents have access to a lagoon-style pool, a leisure pool with a dedicated lap-swimming section, community gardens, gyms, a spa, a children’s club, a sports court, yoga areas, co-working spaces, a residents’ lounge and a cinema room. Location advantages IMG Worlds of Adventure is approximately 3–5 minutes away. Global Village, Silicon Central Mall and Dubai Miracle Garden can be reached in around 15 minutes. Downtown Dubai is approximately a 20-minute drive away, while Mall of the Emirates and Dubai International Airport are about 25 minutes from the development.

Location

View on map
6, City Of Arabia Street, Wadi Al Safa 4, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

School2 km
Shop150 m
Medical center12 km
Airport29 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Jacuzzi
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Open balcony
  • Terrace
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