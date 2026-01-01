Description

Arancia Yards 2 by Beyond is a contemporary residential development located in Dubai’s City of Arabia and forming part of The Yards landscaped masterplan. The project comprises four low-rise buildings featuring Mediterranean-inspired architecture and spaces designed for relaxation, recreation and social interaction. Key features – The residences are delivered fully finished, with completed bathrooms, fitted kitchens, stone-inspired worktops and European appliances or equivalent. Ceiling heights are 3.1 metres, rising to 4 metres in selected ground-floor apartments.– The buildings are connected by landscaped courtyards, pedestrian pathways and a central green spine.– Residents have access to a lagoon-style pool, a leisure pool with a dedicated lap-swimming section, community gardens, gyms, a spa, a children’s club, a sports court, yoga areas, co-working spaces, a residents’ lounge and a cinema room. Location advantages IMG Worlds of Adventure is approximately 3–5 minutes away. Global Village, Silicon Central Mall and Dubai Miracle Garden can be reached in around 15 minutes. Downtown Dubai is approximately a 20-minute drive away, while Mall of the Emirates and Dubai International Airport are about 25 minutes from the development.