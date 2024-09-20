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HomeReal Estate CatalogAl Ghadeer Gardens

Al Ghadeer Gardens

27, 1st Street, Seih Al Sdeirah, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
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Building
Building
Building
Developer
Aldar Properties
Total area
from 125 m² to 204 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 2 to 4
Starting price
from 503 683 $from 4 029 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
Before Completion
55%
Upon Handover
45%
Tax on signing SPA
2%
  1. On Booking
    5%
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* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings2
Number of floors2
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesTownhouse, Villa
Construction stagesPlanning
Type of parkingPrivate Parking Space

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
125
503 683
4 029
3 bedrooms
147
653 426
4 445

Description

Al Ghadeer Gardens by Aldar Properties is located in Al Ghadeer, on the border between the emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The development comprises 352 two-storey townhouses and villas with two, three and four bedrooms, private gardens and covered parking spaces. Key Features – The residences are delivered with complete finishes in a light or dark colour scheme, fully finished bathrooms, built-in wardrobes and a fitted kitchen area. The finishes include porcelain tiles, wood-effect surfaces, laminated kitchen cabinetry and metal details. – Shared amenities include a swimming pool, children’s splash area with a water slide, gym, children’s playgrounds, basketball and padel courts, a football field, community centre, multipurpose spaces and barbecue areas. – The landscaping includes green communal spaces, an edible garden, shaded pedestrian routes, tree-lined streets and pedestrian-priority areas. A grocery store, local retail premises and Al Ghadeer British School are also planned within the community. Location Advantages Abu Dhabi city centre is approximately 50 minutes away. Expo City Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts and Palm Jebel Ali are located within an approximate 20-minute drive. Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached in 16 minutes, while Zayed International Airport is approximately 35 minutes away.

Location

View on map
27, 1st Street, Seih Al Sdeirah, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

School200 m
Shop100 m
Medical center28 km
Airport21 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • High school
  • Shop
  • Bakery
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace

Developer

Aldar Properties

Aldar Properties

A developer that has been operating in the Abu Dhabi real estate market since 2004 and has created such well-known projects as Yas Island and Al Raha Beach.
More details

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