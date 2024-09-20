Description

Al Ghadeer Gardens by Aldar Properties is located in Al Ghadeer, on the border between the emirates of Abu Dhabi and Dubai. The development comprises 352 two-storey townhouses and villas with two, three and four bedrooms, private gardens and covered parking spaces. Key Features – The residences are delivered with complete finishes in a light or dark colour scheme, fully finished bathrooms, built-in wardrobes and a fitted kitchen area. The finishes include porcelain tiles, wood-effect surfaces, laminated kitchen cabinetry and metal details. – Shared amenities include a swimming pool, children’s splash area with a water slide, gym, children’s playgrounds, basketball and padel courts, a football field, community centre, multipurpose spaces and barbecue areas. – The landscaping includes green communal spaces, an edible garden, shaded pedestrian routes, tree-lined streets and pedestrian-priority areas. A grocery store, local retail premises and Al Ghadeer British School are also planned within the community. Location Advantages Abu Dhabi city centre is approximately 50 minutes away. Expo City Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts and Palm Jebel Ali are located within an approximate 20-minute drive. Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached in 16 minutes, while Zayed International Airport is approximately 35 minutes away.