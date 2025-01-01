BnW Development

Object type–
Completion dateQ4 2027
DeveloperBnW Development
Total areafrom 80 m² to 199 m²
Down payment10%
1 bedroomfrom 80 m²from 2 522 062 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 118 m²from 3 534 599 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 165 m²from 7 006 534 AED
A developer creating a legacy in real estate. Specializing in exclusive luxury homes allows the company to provide innovative solutions for developers, delivering unparalleled value and meaningful experiences.
Advantages of BnW Developments:
- elegant and exclusive projects
- personalized approach to each client
- unique investment opportunities
- effective management strategies
The company's mission is to help clients effectively navigate the dynamic real estate market by creating spaces that reflect individuality and lifestyle.