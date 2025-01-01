BnW Development

Catalog
A developer creating a legacy in real estate. Specializing in exclusive luxury homes allows the company to provide innovative solutions for developers, delivering unparalleled value and meaningful experiences.


Advantages of BnW Developments:

- elegant and exclusive projects

- personalized approach to each client

- unique investment opportunities

- effective management strategies


The company's mission is to help clients effectively navigate the dynamic real estate market by creating spaces that reflect individuality and lifestyle.

Aqua Arc by BnW
Aqua Arc by BnW
Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ4 2027
DeveloperBnW Development
Total areafrom 80 m² to 199 m²
Down payment10%
1 bedroomfrom 80 m²from 2 522 062 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 118 m²from 3 534 599 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 165 m²from 7 006 534 AED
from 2 522 062 AEDfrom 29 944 AED/m²
Pelagia by BnW
Pelagia by BnW
Olive Tree Residence, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ4 2027
DeveloperBnW Development
Total areafrom 79 m² to 533 m²
Down payment10%
1 bedroomfrom 79 m²from 2 331 108 AED
2 bedroomsfrom 112 m²from 3 310 443 AED
3 bedroomsfrom 221 m²from 6 203 162 AED
4 bedroomsfrom 476 m²from 17 466 059 AED
from 2 331 108 AEDfrom 23 687 AED/m²
