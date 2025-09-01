Catalog
Esplora by BnW

Prudential Tower 2, Prudential Towers, District JVC 15, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 1
Building
Developer
BnW Development
Total area
from 39 m² to 105 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 694 000 AEDfrom 16 305 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Upon Handover
90%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 3
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2025
Interior finishDecorated
Ceiling height2.9 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors17
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
39
694 000
17 402
1 bedroom
69
1 180 000
16 944
2 bedrooms
105
1 720 000
16 305
Project brochure

Description

Modern residential complex in Jumeirah Village Circle. The architecture of Esplora residential building combines strict geometry and sophisticated style. Thoughtfully designed interiors and functional layouts create an atmosphere of comfort and soft luxury. This is a unique space for those who appreciate aesthetics and harmony with nature. Key features - The apartments are finished in a warm beige palette using premium materials such as Italian marble. Panoramic windows and spacious balconies fill the house with light and offer magnificent views of the surrounding landscape. - Residents have access to: fitness room, swimming pool, lounge area, guest lobby, children's playground, barbecue terrace, etc. Location advantages The project is located near Al Khail Road. Circle Mall is 9 minutes away, Dubai International Stadium is 13 minutes away and Dubai Miracle Garden is 16 minutes away. The popular locations of Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall can be reached in 25 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes away.

Location

On map
District Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport450 m
High school500 m
Shop100 m
Medical center550 m
Airport32 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area

Developer

BnW Development

BnW Developments is a real estate developer creating a legacy in real estate. Specializing in exclusive luxury residences allows the company to provide innovative solutions for developers, delivering unparalleled value and meaningful experiences.
More
