Esplora by BnW

Description

Modern residential complex in Jumeirah Village Circle. The architecture of Esplora residential building combines strict geometry and sophisticated style. Thoughtfully designed interiors and functional layouts create an atmosphere of comfort and soft luxury. This is a unique space for those who appreciate aesthetics and harmony with nature. Key features - The apartments are finished in a warm beige palette using premium materials such as Italian marble. Panoramic windows and spacious balconies fill the house with light and offer magnificent views of the surrounding landscape. - Residents have access to: fitness room, swimming pool, lounge area, guest lobby, children's playground, barbecue terrace, etc. Location advantages The project is located near Al Khail Road. Circle Mall is 9 minutes away, Dubai International Stadium is 13 minutes away and Dubai Miracle Garden is 16 minutes away. The popular locations of Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall can be reached in 25 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes away.