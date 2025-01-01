Catalog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
HomeResidential complexesPelagia by BnW

Pelagia by BnW

Olive Tree Residence, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
External View
  1. External View
Item 1 of 5
1 / 5
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
Developer
BnW Development
Total area
from 79 m² to 533 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Start price
from 2 331 108 AEDfrom 23 687 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
30%
Installment period
24 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 7
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Ceiling height3 m
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
79 – 130
2 331 108 – 3 422 823
26 220 – 29 381
2 bedrooms
112 – 334
3 310 443 – 8 568 922
25 602 – 29 403
3 bedrooms
221 – 373
6 203 162 – 8 835 180
23 687 – 28 034
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Premium residential complex in one of the UAE's most prestigious neighbourhoods on Al Marjan Island. The wave-like design of the Pelagia apartment complex gives the façade rhythm and grace, resembling the frozen movement of the ocean. The elegance of the detailed interiors flows seamlessly into the magnificence of the surroundings. A new level of luxury living waits for you. Key features - Fully furnished apartments are finished with natural materials, built-in appliances and storage. Panoramic windows flood the house with sunlight and offer stunning sea views. - For the convenience of residents there is a multi-level underground car park. - On-site facilities include a fully equipped gym, yoga space, children's playground, zen garden, sauna, Jacuzzi, BBQ terrace, lounge area, infinity pool and rooftop bar. Location advantages The project has an exit on Al Marjan Island Boulevard. Wynn Resort Casino is an 8-minute drive away, Al Hamra Mall is a 10-minute drive away and Al Hamra Golf Club is a 14-minute drive away. Royal Yacht Club and Dreamland Aqua Park are 16 minutes from the complex. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is 35 minutes‘ drive away and Dubai International Airport is 50 minutes’ drive away.

Location

On map
Olive Tree Residence, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

District Al Marjan Island

Ras Al Khaimah
Al Marjan Island is an archipelago of four man-made islands in the emirate of Ras El Khaimah. Residential infrastructure and transportation network are being actively developed here. The community will suit investors, expats, young people and those who enjoy a resort lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
Airport38 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Lobby
  • Waterside
CatalogMap