Acacia by BnW

Description

Fashion TV's flagship residential project on the beachfront of Al Marjan Island. These are not just apartments, but designer spaces inspired by high fashion and sophisticated architecture. Here you will find a unique lifestyle, luxurious service, and the natural tranquility of the island. Key features - The interior finishes are done in soft, light colors. Panoramic windows fill the home with natural light and offer stunning views of the surrounding nature. - The complex features infinity pool, children's playground, fitness room, lounge area with fireplace, barbecue terrace, landscaped gardens, café, signature restaurant, and more. - The architectural concept of the residential complex was developed by Conin International. Location advantages Thanks to the well-developed road network, it is easy to get from the project to any point in the emirate. It takes 6 minutes to get to Al Marjan Boulevard and 7 minutes to Wynn Resort. The journey to Al Hamra Mall takes 11 minutes, and to Al Hamra Golf Club, 13 minutes. RAK International Airport is 35 minutes away, and Dubai International Airport is 60 minutes away.