Aquino by BnW

Pacific Buildings, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Developer
BnW Development
Total area
from 67 m² to 207 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 1 632 885 AEDfrom 23 339 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
20%
Post Handover
20%
Post Handover Installment Period
12 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors6
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
67 – 90
1 632 885 – 2 123 176
23 339 – 24 223
2 bedrooms
116 – 117
2 760 405 – 2 818 395
23 632 – 23 887
3 bedrooms
207
4 957 992
23 856
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

The silence of the waves and the elegance of the lines. Aquino is a unique project on Al Marjan Island, reimagining coastal luxury. A collection of 29 units with panoramic windows and modular layouts creates a space where each day begins with a view of turquoise waters and ends with a stunning golden sunset. Key features — Interior design inspired by nature. Understated luxury is conveyed through natural materials and warm tones in the finishing. — Exclusive premium amenities: infinity pool, BBQ area, gym, and lobby with concierge service. — Beaches and gardens within walking distance: less than 5 minutes to the luxurious white sands of the Persian Gulf and the island's green parks. Location advantages The residential complex is located in the crown of Al Marjan Island, just four minutes from the Boulevard, which connects it to major transportation arteries. Al Hamra Village and Al Hamra Mall are a 10-minute drive away, and the Waldorf Astoria hotel is 11 minutes away. Al Hamra Golf Club is a 13-minute drive away. The drive to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport takes 34 minutes.

Location

On map
Pacific Buildings, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

District Al Marjan Island

Ras Al Khaimah
Al Marjan is an archipelago of four man-made islands in the emirate of Ras El Khaimah. Residential infrastructure and transportation network are being actively developed here. The community will suit investors, expats, young people and those who enjoy a resort lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
Shop42 m
Airport38 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Waterside

Developer

BnW Development

BnW Development

BnW Developments is a real estate developer creating a legacy in real estate. Specializing in exclusive luxury residences allows the company to provide innovative solutions for developers, delivering unparalleled value and meaningful experiences.
More
