Aqua Arc by BnW

Aqua Arc by BnW

Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
  1. External View
Developer
BnW Development
Total area
from 95 m² to 805 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 5
Start price
from 2 235 204 AEDfrom 21 747 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%223 520 AED
Registration of the contract
4%89 408 AED
Before the completion date
50%1 117 602 AED
Handover
10%223 520 AED
Post-Handover
30%670 561 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings2
Number of floors2, 13
Ceiling height3 m
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Penthouse, Townhouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
95 - 160
2 235 204 - 3 576 796
22 323 - 23 310
2 bedrooms
137 - 183
3 268 238 - 4 999 348
23 740 - 27 221
3 bedrooms
204 - 426
4 450 673 - 9 867 273
21 747 - 23 133

Description

A beacon of luxury and elegance on Al Marjan Island in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. Aqua Arc is a unique residential tower on the Gulf with magnificent views of the Wynn Casino and the sea. It is a serene oasis for those who appreciate world-class amenities, resort-like relaxation and security. Key Features — The architectural concept is inspired by the surrounding scenery and the majestic peak of Jebel Jais, embodying an «ode» to frothy waves and mountain caves, slopes and valleys. These rhythms permeate the interior and exterior details, cascading water installations and the roof podium. — The collection of lots is made in sandy shades with the addition of light wood, decorated with marble and gold elements. Visual harmony is enhanced by spacious layouts, private pools on the outdoor terrace and floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows. — The clubhouse offers residents a variety of spaces for entertainment and work: promenades, fitness room, steam room and sauna, children's water complex, access to a private beach, amphitheater for watching shows, barbecue area. Community Infrastructure Al Marjan Island district is an archipelago of coral islands with hotels, spa resorts and recreational areas. A casino will open in 2027, making the area's investment appeal particularly high. Combined with the existing entertainment and cultural facilities, Wynn will reinforce the community's status as a leading leisure and business center in the region. Al Marjan's guests and residents have access to nearly 8 kilometers of pristine beaches, Zoom, Boulevar, Leptis Fresh Supermarket, Resort&Spa, Beach Club, Khawla Bin Hakim School, RAK Academy: Al Hamra and Sheikh Khalifa Specialty Hospital. Location Advantages Due to the convenient location of the complex, you can reach Al Hamra Mall, RAK Beach, Royal Yacht Club of Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Roundabout, Dreamland Aqua Park and Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village in 15 minutes. Ras Al Khaimah city center is a 30-minute drive away. Central Dubai is 60 minutes away. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is a 35-minute drive away.

Infrastructure

On map
Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
Shop1 km
Airport36 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Terrace

CatalogMap