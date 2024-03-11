Aqua Arc by BnW

Description

A beacon of luxury and elegance on Al Marjan Island in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. Aqua Arc is a unique residential tower on the Gulf with magnificent views of the Wynn Casino and the sea. It is a serene oasis for those who appreciate world-class amenities, resort-like relaxation and security. Key Features — The architectural concept is inspired by the surrounding scenery and the majestic peak of Jebel Jais, embodying an «ode» to frothy waves and mountain caves, slopes and valleys. These rhythms permeate the interior and exterior details, cascading water installations and the roof podium. — The collection of lots is made in sandy shades with the addition of light wood, decorated with marble and gold elements. Visual harmony is enhanced by spacious layouts, private pools on the outdoor terrace and floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows. — The clubhouse offers residents a variety of spaces for entertainment and work: promenades, fitness room, steam room and sauna, children's water complex, access to a private beach, amphitheater for watching shows, barbecue area. Community Infrastructure Al Marjan Island district is an archipelago of coral islands with hotels, spa resorts and recreational areas. A casino will open in 2027, making the area's investment appeal particularly high. Combined with the existing entertainment and cultural facilities, Wynn will reinforce the community's status as a leading leisure and business center in the region. Al Marjan's guests and residents have access to nearly 8 kilometers of pristine beaches, Zoom, Boulevar, Leptis Fresh Supermarket, Resort&Spa, Beach Club, Khawla Bin Hakim School, RAK Academy: Al Hamra and Sheikh Khalifa Specialty Hospital. Location Advantages Due to the convenient location of the complex, you can reach Al Hamra Mall, RAK Beach, Royal Yacht Club of Ras Al Khaimah, Al Hamra Roundabout, Dreamland Aqua Park and Al Jazeera Al Hamra Heritage Village in 15 minutes. Ras Al Khaimah city center is a 30-minute drive away. Central Dubai is 60 minutes away. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is a 35-minute drive away.