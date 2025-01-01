Catalog
Taj Residences by BnW

6, Al Khaleej Avenue, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Developer
BnW Development
Total area
from 45 m² to 473 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 1 500 000 AEDfrom 30 370 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
60%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors13
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
45 – 123
1 500 000 – 4 062 282
32 960
1 bedroom
88 – 285
2 700 000 – 8 693 252
30 406
2 bedrooms
142 – 473
4 600 000 – 15 289 860
32 324
3 bedrooms
184 – 356
5 600 000 – 10 814 021
30 370
Description

An architectural symphony where the waves of the Persian Gulf meet the graceful lines of contemporary design. Taj Residences is a project that unites two towers into a single harmonious ensemble, where curved balconies evoke the shape of sails, and the monolithic podium resembles a rocky shoreline. The landscape design, featuring palm-lined walkways and lagoons, creates a tranquil oasis that emphasizes a connection with nature. Key Features — Exclusive interiors: a warm white color palette blends with natural oak and walnut panels, accented by antique brass and pink Calacatta marble. Floor-to-ceiling French windows fill the space with light, while geometric-patterned fabrics and velvet textures add depth. — Luxury-class amenities: refined swimming pool, spa with hammam, gourmet restaurant, indoor cinema, mini-golf areas, and a meditation hall. — Technology & sustainability: cross-ventilation, energy-efficient systems, and smart lighting control. — Premium-level details: Taj concierge service, cleaning, furnished relaxation zones with sea views, and a private rooftop lounge. Location Advantages The complex is located on Al Marjan Island, just 7 minutes from the upcoming Wynn Resort and 10 minutes from Al Hamra Mall. Through Al Marjan Boulevard, residents enjoy quick access to Sheikh Zayed Road, leading to Downtown Dubai and the Burj Al Arab. Travel time to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is 34 minutes, and to Dubai International Airport — 56 minutes.

Location

6, Al Khaleej Avenue, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

District Al Marjan Island

Ras Al Khaimah
Al Marjan is an archipelago of four man-made islands in the emirate of Ras El Khaimah. Residential infrastructure and transportation network are being actively developed here. The community will suit investors, expats, young people and those who enjoy a resort lifestyle.
Transport accessibility

Sea350 m
Airport33 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Waterside

Developer

BnW Development

BnW Development

BnW Developments is a real estate developer creating a legacy in real estate. Specializing in exclusive luxury residences allows the company to provide innovative solutions for developers, delivering unparalleled value and meaningful experiences.
CatalogMap