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HomeBlogPromotionsSpecial Offers from Object 1: Maximum Benefits Until June 7
Date: 03.06.2026
from 01.06.2026 12:06 to 06.06.2026 21:00

Special Offers from Object 1: Maximum Benefits Until June 7

Special Offers from Object 1: Maximum Benefits Until June 7

1. Aurel1a Residence

  • Fixed price: AED 1,150 per square foot across all apartment types.
  • Payment plan: 35% during construction, 65% upon handover.
  • Special terms apply to a limited pool of units.


2. Tetr1s Tower — JVC

  • 10% purchase discount.
  • Payment plan: 40/60
  • Down payment: 14% of the total price.
  • Subsequent payments: 10% every 6 months.


Agent Terms

Commission is paid in two equal installments:

  • First 50% of commission: Paid immediately upon receipt of the 14% down payment.
  • Remaining 50% of commission: Paid after the client's next 10% installment is received.


Instant Cash Bonuses for Partners

Credited after the client's first 14% payment and SPA signing:

  • Studio: AED 2,000.
  • 1-bedroom apartment: AED 3,000.
  • 2.5-bedroom apartment: AED 4,000.


This loyalty program cannot be combined with any other promotions, discounts, or bonuses offered by the company.

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3. Elar1s Rise

  • 10% purchase discount.
  • Payment plan: 50/50
  • Monthly payment: 0.25% of the property value.
  • Down payment: 20% of the property value.


  1. Object One Real Estate Development

    Object One Real Estate Development

    Developer is part of the international TSZ Group and sells real estate in the UAE and Spain, paying particular attention to materials and infrastructure.

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  1. AUREL1A Residence by Object1
    AUREL1A Residence by Object1
    43, Dubai Sports City Street, Hub Golf View Apartments, Al Hebiah Fourth, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
    Object typeResidential
    Completion dateQ1 2028
    DeveloperObject One Real Estate Development
    Total areafrom 117 m² to 185 m²
    Down Payment20%
    from 447 016 $from 3 813 $/m²
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