Special Offers from Object 1: Maximum Benefits Until June 7

1. Aurel1a Residence

Fixed price: AED 1,150 per square foot across all apartment types.

Payment plan: 35% during construction, 65% upon handover.

Special terms apply to a limited pool of units.





2. Tetr1s Tower — JVC

10% purchase discount.

Payment plan: 40/60

Down payment: 14% of the total price.

Subsequent payments: 10% every 6 months.





Agent Terms

Commission is paid in two equal installments:

First 50% of commission: Paid immediately upon receipt of the 14% down payment.

Remaining 50% of commission: Paid after the client's next 10% installment is received.





Instant Cash Bonuses for Partners

Credited after the client's first 14% payment and SPA signing:

Studio: AED 2,000.

1-bedroom apartment: AED 3,000.

2.5-bedroom apartment: AED 4,000.





This loyalty program cannot be combined with any other promotions, discounts, or bonuses offered by the company.

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3. Elar1s Rise

10% purchase discount.

Payment plan: 50/50

Monthly payment: 0.25% of the property value.

Down payment: 20% of the property value.



