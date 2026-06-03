Date: 03.06.2026
from 01.06.2026 12:06 to 06.06.2026 21:00
Special Offers from Object 1: Maximum Benefits Until June 7
1. Aurel1a Residence
- Fixed price: AED 1,150 per square foot across all apartment types.
- Payment plan: 35% during construction, 65% upon handover.
- Special terms apply to a limited pool of units.
2. Tetr1s Tower — JVC
- 10% purchase discount.
- Payment plan: 40/60
- Down payment: 14% of the total price.
- Subsequent payments: 10% every 6 months.
Agent Terms
Commission is paid in two equal installments:
- First 50% of commission: Paid immediately upon receipt of the 14% down payment.
- Remaining 50% of commission: Paid after the client's next 10% installment is received.
Instant Cash Bonuses for Partners
Credited after the client's first 14% payment and SPA signing:
- Studio: AED 2,000.
- 1-bedroom apartment: AED 3,000.
- 2.5-bedroom apartment: AED 4,000.
This loyalty program cannot be combined with any other promotions, discounts, or bonuses offered by the company.
3. Elar1s Rise
- 10% purchase discount.
- Payment plan: 50/50
- Monthly payment: 0.25% of the property value.
- Down payment: 20% of the property value.
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AUREL1A Residence by Object143, Dubai Sports City Street, Hub Golf View Apartments, Al Hebiah Fourth, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab EmiratesObject typeResidentialCompletion dateQ1 2028DeveloperObject One Real Estate DevelopmentTotal areafrom 117 m² to 185 m²Down Payment20%from 447 016 $from 3 813 $/m²
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