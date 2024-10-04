Catalog
Sparklz by Danube

2A, Ibn Battuta Street, Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Building
Developer
Danube Properties
Total area
from 37 m² to 156 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 900 000 AEDfrom 16 918 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
59%
Upon Handover
1%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
30 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    Learn more
About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.6 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors15
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
37 – 45
900 000 – 1 005 000
22 294 – 23 709
1 bedroom
76 – 82
1 300 000 – 1 404 000
16 918 – 17 087
2 bedrooms
99 – 106
1 815 000 – 1 915 000
18 025 – 18 221
3 bedrooms
125 – 156
2 360 000 – 2 843 000
18 215 – 18 854
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Elegant residential building in Al Furjan neighborhood. The Sparklz complex harmoniously combines modern architecture and exceptional comfort. The thoughtfully planned interiors are characterized by a refined design in which every detail emphasizes its sophistication and functionality. It is the perfect embodiment of style and convenience for those who appreciate a high quality of life surrounded by urban infrastructure. Key features - The apartments are finished in light tones with bright color accents, fully furnished, equipped with built-in appliances and storage systems, panoramic windows and balconies. - The apartment layouts allow to adapt the living spaces to the changing needs of the owners. For example, studios can be transformed into one-bedroom residences, and one-bedroom residences can be transformed into two-bedroom residences. - Residents have access to: fully equipped fitness room, jogging track, yoga terrace, children's and sports grounds, library, spa center, separate swimming pools for adults and children, outdoor cinema, Jacuzzi, event hall, barbecue area, etc. Location advantages The project has an exit to Sheikh Zayed Road. The Gardens Metro Station 1 is only 2 minutes away, Ibn Battuta Mall is 5 minutes away and Ain Dubai Ferris Wheel is 8 minutes away. Dubai Miracle Garden is 13 minutes away, Global Village Fair is 15 minutes away and the popular locations of Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 20 minutes away. Travel time to Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes.

Location

On map
2A, Ibn Battuta Street, Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport600 m
High school1 km
Shop500 m
Medical center1 km
Metro station650 m
Airport29 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Library
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Beauty shop

Developer

Danube Properties

Danube Properties

One of the major companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. The developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards for its activity. The developer's portfolio includes both elite and more affordable projects.
More

CatalogMap