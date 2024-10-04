Sparklz by Danube

Description

Elegant residential building in Al Furjan neighborhood. The Sparklz complex harmoniously combines modern architecture and exceptional comfort. The thoughtfully planned interiors are characterized by a refined design in which every detail emphasizes its sophistication and functionality. It is the perfect embodiment of style and convenience for those who appreciate a high quality of life surrounded by urban infrastructure. Key features - The apartments are finished in light tones with bright color accents, fully furnished, equipped with built-in appliances and storage systems, panoramic windows and balconies. - The apartment layouts allow to adapt the living spaces to the changing needs of the owners. For example, studios can be transformed into one-bedroom residences, and one-bedroom residences can be transformed into two-bedroom residences. - Residents have access to: fully equipped fitness room, jogging track, yoga terrace, children's and sports grounds, library, spa center, separate swimming pools for adults and children, outdoor cinema, Jacuzzi, event hall, barbecue area, etc. Location advantages The project has an exit to Sheikh Zayed Road. The Gardens Metro Station 1 is only 2 minutes away, Ibn Battuta Mall is 5 minutes away and Ain Dubai Ferris Wheel is 8 minutes away. Dubai Miracle Garden is 13 minutes away, Global Village Fair is 15 minutes away and the popular locations of Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 20 minutes away. Travel time to Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes.