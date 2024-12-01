Bloom Arjaan by Rotana Hotel

The project's highlight is the infinity pool located 30 meters above ground level. The hotel complex offers a wide range of amenities, including shops, cafes and restaurants, a fitness center, green areas for walking, relaxation, and entertainment. Within walking distance, you'll find Saadiyat To Go Supermarket, Feels Beauty Lounge & Spa, and Tamara Polyclinics LLC. The Saadiyat Beach and Soul Beach, Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi School, and Al-Hamd Mosque can be reached by car within 5-10 minutes. Transport accessibility The convenient location allows for a 45-minute drive to Dubai and a 20-minute drive to the center of Abu Dhabi, making it an ideal choice for those who value quick access to both cities. Abu Dhabi International Airport can be reached in 28 minutes. Near the main attractions The excellent location in the heart of Abu Dhabi's cultural district provides proximity to many famous city attractions: the Guggenheim Museum, Louvre Abu Dhabi, and Zayed National Museum are all within a 10-minute drive by car. Reliable developer Bloom Properties is a company specializing in real estate construction and sustainable projects in the UAE since 2009. The developer has already delivered over 5,000 homes, with another 4,000 buildings currently under construction.

