Bloom Arjaan by Rotana Hotel

United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Saadiyat Island
Bus stop
Seaport
DeveloperBloom Properties
Total areafrom 37 m² to 114 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price948 000 AED
from 948 000 AED
from 18 661 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%94 800 AED
Registration of the contract
10%94800 AED
+
2%18960 AED
Before the completion date
50%474 000 AED
Handover
30%284 400 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2024
Number of floors10
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 948 000 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

Public transport200 m
High school2 km
Shop100 m
Medical center250 m
Sea1 km

About project

The project is a part of the prestigious Park View complex on the picturesque Saadiyat Island in Abu Dhabi. The favorable location of the complex across from New York University Abu Dhabi makes it highly attractive for university staff, as well as visiting lecturers and families of foreign students. Bloom Arjaan by Rotana comprises 217 hotel units, including studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern finishes. Large windows allow ample natural light into the apartments and visually enhance the space.

The project's highlight is the infinity pool located 30 meters above ground level. The hotel complex offers a wide range of amenities, including shops, cafes and restaurants, a fitness center, green areas for walking, relaxation, and entertainment. Within walking distance, you'll find Saadiyat To Go Supermarket, Feels Beauty Lounge & Spa, and Tamara Polyclinics LLC. The Saadiyat Beach and Soul Beach, Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, Cranleigh Abu Dhabi School, and Al-Hamd Mosque can be reached by car within 5-10 minutes. Transport accessibility The convenient location allows for a 45-minute drive to Dubai and a 20-minute drive to the center of Abu Dhabi, making it an ideal choice for those who value quick access to both cities. Abu Dhabi International Airport can be reached in 28 minutes. Near the main attractions The excellent location in the heart of Abu Dhabi's cultural district provides proximity to many famous city attractions: the Guggenheim Museum, Louvre Abu Dhabi, and Zayed National Museum are all within a 10-minute drive by car. Reliable developer Bloom Properties is a company specializing in real estate construction and sustainable projects in the UAE since 2009. The developer has already delivered over 5,000 homes, with another 4,000 buildings currently under construction.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
37 - 40
948 000 - 1 079 000
25 079 - 26 807
1 bedroom
58 - 90
1 284 000 - 1 767 000
19 612 - 21 945
2 bedrooms
114 - 114
2 141 000 - 2 155 000
18 661 - 18 783

Infrastructure

