Aurora by Binghatti

Samha Residence, District JVC 12, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Binghatti Holding LTD
Total area
from 35 m² to 191 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 708 333 AEDfrom 8 339 AED/m²
Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ2 2025
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors7
Ceiling height3 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
35 – 46
708 333 – 903 124
19 318 – 19 936
1 bedroom
68 – 191
1 168 749 – 1 593 749
8 339 – 17 125
2 bedrooms
124 – 187
1 933 749 – 2 124 999
11 341 – 15 510

Description

Prestigious residential complex in Jumeirah Village Circle. Apartments Aurora is a place where the city's dynamic character harmoniously blends with the tranquil atmosphere of nature. As its poetic name suggests, it is where the light of a new life shines. Key features - The complex features a fitness center, meditation and yoga room, children's playground, separate children's pool, infinity pool, and a communal workspace and lounge. - All apartments come with designer finishes in light, natural tones. Large windows and spacious balconies allow for plenty of natural light. Community infrastructure Jumeirah Village Circle is a cozy, quiet neighborhood with well-maintained green spaces, walking paths, and a high level of security. The well-developed infrastructure and convenient location make the JVC community an attractive place for family life. Within a 10-minute drive, you can reach educational institutions like JSS International School, Kids World Nursery, Ladybird Nursery, and medical centers like Aster Medical Clinic, Life Medical Centre, and Magnum Family Medical Centre. Location advantages Access to one of Dubai's major highways, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, provides easy access to the city's iconic landmarks. Dubai Hills Mall is a 6-minute drive away, while the famous Burj Khalifa skyscraper is 17 minutes away. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 24 minutes.

Infrastructure

On map
Samha Residence, District JVC 12, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

High school2 km
Shop1 km
Medical center900 m
Airport35 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Lobby
  • High school
  • Shop
  • Medical center
