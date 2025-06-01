Aurora by Binghatti

Description

Prestigious residential complex in Jumeirah Village Circle. Apartments Aurora is a place where the city's dynamic character harmoniously blends with the tranquil atmosphere of nature. As its poetic name suggests, it is where the light of a new life shines. Key features - The complex features a fitness center, meditation and yoga room, children's playground, separate children's pool, infinity pool, and a communal workspace and lounge. - All apartments come with designer finishes in light, natural tones. Large windows and spacious balconies allow for plenty of natural light. Community infrastructure Jumeirah Village Circle is a cozy, quiet neighborhood with well-maintained green spaces, walking paths, and a high level of security. The well-developed infrastructure and convenient location make the JVC community an attractive place for family life. Within a 10-minute drive, you can reach educational institutions like JSS International School, Kids World Nursery, Ladybird Nursery, and medical centers like Aster Medical Clinic, Life Medical Centre, and Magnum Family Medical Centre. Location advantages Access to one of Dubai's major highways, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, provides easy access to the city's iconic landmarks. Dubai Hills Mall is a 6-minute drive away, while the famous Burj Khalifa skyscraper is 17 minutes away. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 24 minutes.