Catalog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
HomeDevelopersThe Heart of Europe

The Heart of Europe

Go to map
The Heart of Europe

The Heart of Europe

A developer that creates unique resorts based on the principles of sustainable development. Since its inception, the company has been actively implementing environmentally friendly practices, striving for long-term ecological balance.


Advantages of The Heart of Europe:

- innovative technologies in construction

- variety of residential and hotel complexes

- use of renewable energy sources

- unique architectural solutions


The company's mission is to overcome traditional notions of real estate, creating spaces that harmoniously combine luxury and care for the planet.


4 offers
Portofino Hotel
Portofino Hotel
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeirah, World Islands
Object type
Completion dateQ2 2023
DeveloperThe Heart of Europe
Total areafrom 60 m² to 65 m²
Down payment30%
Studiofrom 60 m²from 3 190 420 AED
from 3 190 420 AEDfrom 49 060 AED/m²
Marbella Resort Hotel by The Heart of Europe
Marbella Resort Hotel by The Heart of Europe
Marbella, World Islands, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ4 2025
DeveloperThe Heart of Europe
Total areafrom 42 m² to 166 m²
Down payment20%
Studiofrom 42 m²from 2 253 103 AED
from 2 253 103 AEDfrom 51 882 AED/m²
Hotel London by The Heart of Europe
Hotel London by The Heart of Europe
Marbella Resort Hotel, World Islands, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Object type
Completion dateQ4 2026
DeveloperThe Heart of Europe
Total areafrom 46 m² to 50 m²
Down payment20%
1 bedroomfrom 46 m²from 3 211 712 AED
from 3 211 712 AEDfrom 68 626 AED/m²
Cote d'Azur
Cote d'Azur
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeira, World Islands
Object type
Completion dateQ1 2023
DeveloperThe Heart of Europe
Total areafrom 54 m² to 171 m²
Down payment30%
Studiofrom 54 m²from 2 446 678 AED
from 2 446 678 AEDfrom 32 288 AED/m²
CatalogMap