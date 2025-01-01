A developer that creates unique resorts based on the principles of sustainable development. Since its inception, the company has been actively implementing environmentally friendly practices, striving for long-term ecological balance.





Advantages of The Heart of Europe:

- innovative technologies in construction

- variety of residential and hotel complexes

- use of renewable energy sources

- unique architectural solutions





The company's mission is to overcome traditional notions of real estate, creating spaces that harmoniously combine luxury and care for the planet.



