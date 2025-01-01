Catalog
Hygge Hotel by Heart of Europe

Marbella Resort Hotel, World Islands, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
The Heart of Europe
Total area
from 49 m² to 121 m²
Bedrooms
1
Start price
from 331 056 $from 6 740 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
60%
Upon Handover
20%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectHotel Apartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
49 – 75
331 056 – 577 719
6 740 – 7 617
1 bedroom
121
818 071 – 903 465
6 740 – 7 415
Description

The world’s first hotel of happiness on The World Islands, inspired by the Scandinavian philosophy of coziness and simplicity. Hygge Hotel invites you to slow down and rediscover joy in life’s simplest moments. Key features - Fully furnished apartments in muted tones, featuring natural materials and soft textures. - Residents have access to cycling studio, yoga and meditation deck, rooftop infinity pool with 360° view, sauna, cold plunge pool, group boat tours aboard Viking-style vessels, candle and pottery workshops, and more. - Two unique climate-controlled zones recreate the feel of European weather: Raining Street refreshes with gentle rain at a steady 27°C, while Snow Plaza offers year-round snowfall and a cool retreat—even during the summer heat. Location advantages Located on one of the artificial islands of The World Islands archipelago, the hotel is connected to the mainland via a convenient ferry service, with a 15-minute travel time. The iconic Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are just 27 minutes away, while Dubai International Airport can be reached in 30 minutes.

Location

Marbella Resort Hotel, World Islands, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District World Islands

Dubai
World Islands is a man-made archipelago of 260 islands that resemble the shape of our planet's continents. Residential neighborhoods are under active construction, social and transport infrastructure is at the design stage. The community is suitable for young people, expats and investors.
Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
Airport28 km

Project advantages

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Waterside

Developer

The Heart of Europe

The Heart of Europe

A developer that creates unique resorts based on the principles of sustainable development. Since its inception, the company has been actively implementing environmentally friendly practices, striving for long-term ecological balance.
