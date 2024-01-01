World Islands
Dubai
World Islands is a man-made archipelago of 260 islands that resemble the shape of the continents of our planet. The community is suitable for young people, expats, investors.
Infrastructure:
The nearest hypermarkets, medical clinics and educational institutions are located 10 minutes away in the neighboring Jumeirah neighborhood.
Transportation accessibility:
The main and only means of transportation between the islands and the mainland are private yachts and boats - each island has a marina.
Dubai International Airport is a 30-minute drive away.