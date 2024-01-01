Catalog
Hotel London by The Heart of Europe

Marbella Resort Hotel, World Islands, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
The Heart of Europe
Total area
from 56 m² to 60 m²
Bedrooms
1
Start price
from 2 792 793 AEDfrom 49 729 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
60%
Upon Handover
20%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeHotel
Completion dateQ4 2026
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors7
Ceiling height3 m
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
56 – 60
2 792 793 – 3 001 656
49 729
Project brochure

Description

Luxury hotel on the ‘European’ island of The World Islands. The magnificent Victorian architecture and refined English hospitality of the Hotel London combines with the futuristic look of Dubai to create a unique atmosphere of elegance. Key features - Fully furnished units in pastel colours with panoramic windows, balconies and in-built storage systems. All rooms are decorated in the style of popular London neighbourhoods - Notting Hill, Kensington, Mayfair, Westminster. - Residents have access to: infinity-rooftop pool, Mediterranean garden, branded shops, restaurants with traditional British dishes, English pub, themed bar ‘Shaken Not Stirred’ based on James Bond films, large grand ballroom etc. - Unique installations on the territory of the hotel exactly recreate the atmosphere of the British capital in the middle of the Persian Gulf. Guests will have an unusual experience while enjoying walks along the romantic Raining Street under the famous London rain and Snow Plaza, over which snowflakes swirl all year round. Location advantages There is a ferry service between the islands and the mainland. The journey takes 15 minutes. Jumeirah Mosque is 25 minutes away, while Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 27 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes away.

Location

On map
Marbella Resort Hotel, World Islands, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Airport19 km

Project advantages

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace
  • Waterside
