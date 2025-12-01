UAE
Home - Residential complexes - Marbella Resort Hotel by The Heart of Europe

Marbella Resort Hotel by The Heart of Europe

Marbella, World Islands, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperThe Heart of Europe
Total areafrom 35 m² to 44 m²
Bedrooms1
Start price2 329 931 AED
from 2 329 931 AED
from 65 101 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Registration of the contract
20%465986 AED
+
4%93197 AED
Before the completion date
60%1 397 959 AED
Handover
20%465 986 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2025
Number of floors7
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectServiced Apartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 2 329 931 AED
BalconyYes
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m

About project

Exquisite boutique hotel, styled in the spirit of the authentic Spanish town of Marbella, brings Mediterranean charm to the coast of the Persian Gulf. Located on the first coastline of the unique The Heart of Europe artificial island, the new project offers the opportunity to enjoy exceptional beach holidays with 5-star hotel service in close proximity to the dynamic metropolis of Dubai.

Key features of the complex Marbella by Heart of Europe offers an atmosphere of tranquility and relaxation: spa centers, thermal baths, picturesque beaches, well-kept parks, and the famous "rain street" with controlled climate will not leave guests indifferent. Scenic restaurants with sea views will delight guests with Spanish cuisine and fine wines. Enthusiasts of active leisure will appreciate diving in coral reefs and other water sports. Apartments with high-quality finishing Spacious hotel apartments are designed in a glamorous Spanish style with bright accents in the interior. The ceilings have an unusual vaulted shape, creating a special atmosphere. Panoramic windows offer views of the boundless sea and delightful sunsets, or of green squares and the "rain street." Profitable investments Guaranteed payments (Return of Investment, ROI) from the developer: 8.33% for 12 years after 100% payment of the property cost. After 12 years, the developer has the option to buy back the property at twice the price. Please check the conditions with our managers. Transport accessibility The hotel complex is located on an artificial island in the World Islands archipelago. You can reach the mainland in 15 minutes by speedboats. The road from the pier in the Jumeirah area to the central Downtown area and Dubai International Airport will take an additional 20-25 minutes.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
35 - 44
2 329 931 - 3 173 794
65 101 - 71 773

Infrastructure

Marbella, World Islands, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates