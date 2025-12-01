Marbella Resort Hotel by The Heart of Europe

Key features of the complex Marbella by Heart of Europe offers an atmosphere of tranquility and relaxation: spa centers, thermal baths, picturesque beaches, well-kept parks, and the famous "rain street" with controlled climate will not leave guests indifferent. Scenic restaurants with sea views will delight guests with Spanish cuisine and fine wines. Enthusiasts of active leisure will appreciate diving in coral reefs and other water sports. Apartments with high-quality finishing Spacious hotel apartments are designed in a glamorous Spanish style with bright accents in the interior. The ceilings have an unusual vaulted shape, creating a special atmosphere. Panoramic windows offer views of the boundless sea and delightful sunsets, or of green squares and the "rain street." Profitable investments Guaranteed payments (Return of Investment, ROI) from the developer: 8.33% for 12 years after 100% payment of the property cost. After 12 years, the developer has the option to buy back the property at twice the price. Please check the conditions with our managers. Transport accessibility The hotel complex is located on an artificial island in the World Islands archipelago. You can reach the mainland in 15 minutes by speedboats. The road from the pier in the Jumeirah area to the central Downtown area and Dubai International Airport will take an additional 20-25 minutes.

More