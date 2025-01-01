The Artist Hotel by The Heart of Europe

Description

An art gallery in the heart of The World archipelago. The Artist Hotel is a one-of-a-kind five-star destination where culture meets innovation. It brings together a creative hub, artist residences, an exclusive art collection, and luxury apartments with guaranteed returns. Key Features — Signature interior design: pristine white “blank canvas” studios, individually styled rooms and suites, and three penthouses with panoramic views of the islands. — Premium amenities include a rooftop infinity pool, lush gardens, a Soho House-style social bar, a fitness center with an underwater level, gourmet restaurants, and 28 reef diving spots. — Residents will have access to the region’s largest private art collection, a music studio by Denis Yanson, and boutiques offering avant-garde fashion and antiques. — Climate-controlled leisure zones: a one-kilometer-long Raining Street with refreshing 27°C showers, and Snow Plaza with year-round snowfall recreate the ambiance of a European climate. Location Advantages The project is located within The World island cluster, just a few kilometers off the Dubai coast, with regular water transport connections. This prime setting allows residents to enjoy private beaches and the turquoise waters of the Arabian Gulf just steps away. The nearest airport, Dubai International Airport, is 40 minutes away.