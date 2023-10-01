UAE
Portofino Hotel

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeirah, World Islands
Seaport
DeveloperThe Heart of Europe
Total areafrom 72 m² to 109 m²
Bedrooms1
Start price3 137 462 AED
from 3 137 462 AED
from 37 678 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
30%941 239 AED
Registration of the contract
4%125498 AED
Post-Handover
70%2 196 223 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings3
Completion dateQ4 2023
Number of floors4
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 3 137 462 AED
Construction stagesExisting

Inner infrastructure

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

Sea10 m

About project

The first 5-star family hotel on the main European island of The World Islands. Discover a resort lifestyle inspired by Italian architecture while enjoying stunning views of the sea and the Dubai skyline. The resort complex consists of three themed zones embodying the charm of Italy: Bellissima, Dolce Vita, and Felicita. All rooms are equipped with storage rooms, a children's bedroom, and a playroom.

The facilities on the premises provide everything for living and leisure: a lobby with 514 aquariums, a kids' club, a spa salon, and the La Donna lounge area, 5 pools including an Olympic-sized pool. Direct access to the family zone of Rainbow Beach. Life away from the hustle and bustle of the city is a feature of the complex The location on the World Islands allows you to enjoy peace and tranquility. The islands do not have direct road connections to the mainland part of Dubai, so the only way to reach here is by air or sea. Reliable developer Kleindienst Group is a developer that has become one of the fastest-growing in Dubai over the past 20 years. The company holds an exclusive portfolio of international real estate in Austria, Dubai, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, Pakistan, the Seychelles, and South Africa. With over 1 000 completed projects.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
72 - 72
3 504 870 - 3 504 870
48 429 - 48 429
1 bedroom
83 - 109
3 137 462 - 4 144 881
37 678 - 43 612

Infrastructure

