DAMAC Bay 2 by Cavalli

The second phase of the project by DAMAC and fashion house Cavalli is located in the coastal community of Dubai Harbour. Enjoy world-class amenities and stunning views of Dubai Marina, the sea, and the Ain Dubai Ferris wheel. The residential complex consists of two towers, 19 and 26 stories high, connected by podiums. One to three-bedroom apartments and three to five-bedroom duplexes with private pools are available for selection. Each unit comes with at least one balcony or terrace. Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle, including high-rise tropical lagoons with pools and palm trees, a private beach, a wellness club with a sauna, a family zone with a barbecue area, and 24/7 concierge service. L'Amo Bistro del Mare, Unique Catamaran Marina Cruise, and Barasti Beach restaurants, Blue Wake Dubai and Sea Stars Dxb yacht clubs, and W Dubai - Mina Seyahi and The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina hotels are all within a 5-10 minute drive from the complex. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located 5 minutes away from Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing quick access to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive away, and Al Maktoum International Airport is a 30-minute drive away. Near the main attractions Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, and Bluewaters Island can be reached in 10-15 minutes, while the famous Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Dubai Miracle Garden are 20-25 minutes away from the complex. High-quality finish The design of the branded apartments is inspired by Roberto Cavalli's signature style, which attracts attention with its luxurious finishes and intricate elements. Home appliances are installed, and the kitchen and wardrobe are fully equipped Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment properties in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer aims to take a leading position in the construction sector by turning its clients' dreams into reality.