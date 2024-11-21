Catalog
DAMAC Bay 2 by Cavalli

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeira, Dubai Marina, Al Seyahi Street, 1/1A
Exteriors
  1. Exteriors
Developer
Damac Properties
Total area
from 161 m² to 711 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 2 to 5
Starting price
from 1 982 300 $from 9 854 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
60%
Upon Handover
20%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings2
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
161 – 266
1 982 300 – 2 622 191
9 854 – 12 290
3 bedrooms
195 – 577
2 270 932 – 7 202 176
11 610 – 12 480
4 bedrooms
546 – 563
8 117 084 – 8 198 772
14 539 – 14 864
5 bedrooms
711
10 257 315
14 423

Description

The second phase of the project by DAMAC and fashion house Cavalli is located in the coastal community of Dubai Harbour. Enjoy world-class amenities and stunning views of Dubai Marina, the sea, and the Ain Dubai Ferris wheel. The residential complex consists of two towers, 19 and 26 stories high, connected by podiums. One to three-bedroom apartments and three to five-bedroom duplexes with private pools are available for selection. Each unit comes with at least one balcony or terrace. Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle, including high-rise tropical lagoons with pools and palm trees, a private beach, a wellness club with a sauna, a family zone with a barbecue area, and 24/7 concierge service. L'Amo Bistro del Mare, Unique Catamaran Marina Cruise, and Barasti Beach restaurants, Blue Wake Dubai and Sea Stars Dxb yacht clubs, and W Dubai - Mina Seyahi and The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina hotels are all within a 5-10 minute drive from the complex. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located 5 minutes away from Sheikh Zayed Road, allowing quick access to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive away, and Al Maktoum International Airport is a 30-minute drive away. Near the main attractions Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, and Bluewaters Island can be reached in 10-15 minutes, while the famous Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, and Dubai Miracle Garden are 20-25 minutes away from the complex. High-quality finish The design of the branded apartments is inspired by Roberto Cavalli's signature style, which attracts attention with its luxurious finishes and intricate elements. Home appliances are installed, and the kitchen and wardrobe are fully equipped Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment properties in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer aims to take a leading position in the construction sector by turning its clients' dreams into reality.

Location

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeira, Dubai Marina, Al Seyahi Street, 1/1A

Area Dubai Marina

Dubai
One of Dubai's most prestigious neighborhoods on the coast. Famous for its skyscrapers and stunning views of the picturesque water canals. It has access to the beach and a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. The lifestyle here is ideal for families with children, expats, investors, entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
Transport accessibility

Sea350 m
Shop750 m
Medical center1 km

Amenities

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Medical center
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Waterside

Developer

Damac Properties

Damac Properties

The developer offers luxury property in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. The company was founded in 2002 and has won the love of many clients due to the quality and uniqueness of its projects and services.
