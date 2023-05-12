Leading Developers in Dubai

– The two leaders in terms of construction volume and occupancy are Emaar and Damac, each holding about 25% of the market.





Emaar Properties has been present in the UAE real estate market since 1997, and DAMAC since 2002 - over the years, these companies have managed to gain the trust of clients and experts in this area by creating a number of flagship projects.





– Next in the ranking are Meraas and AZIZI, each occupying 6% of the market.





Both companies were founded in 2007. Meraas is one of the largest developers in the city. Meraas' projects cover various sectors, including restaurants, retail, leisure and entertainment. Azizi regularly participates in competitions and exhibitions, and has won numerous awards, such as "Developer of the Year" or "Best Luxury Residential Project".





– Next come Al Habtoor, Binghatti, Shoba Realty, Danube, which occupy 3-4% of the market.





Despite the low ranking, these companies were founded much earlier than the above companies, the history of Al Habtoor, Binghatti, Shoba Realty and Danube began in 1970-1990.





This data is based on the distribution specifically on the volume of commissioning, rather than the volume of current construction, as in the ERZ RF.