Dubai's top sought-after properties for August.

According to DLD, a total of 9,861 real estate transactions were made in Dubai during the 3 weeks of last month (August) for a total value of AED 29.56 billion ($8.12 billion).

The most popular areas to buy real estate in August were Business Bay and Al Yufrah 1

- Business Bay - 504 deals worth AED 1,039 million ($282.96 million);

- Al Yufrah 1 - 258 deals worth AED 1.24 million ($337.75 million);

Globally speaking, reports for the first 7 months of this year show that sales volume reached its highest historical value of AED 217 billion ($59 billion). It is important to note that sales volumes have not only increased locally, they continue to grow steadily. Average sales volume per day has increased to AED 1.5 billion ($408 billion), up from AED one billion ($270 billion) at the beginning of the year. This indicates attractive investment opportunities in the market as well as a favorable living and working environment.

Top 2 projects in Al Yufrah 1

The Farmhouses

Verona

Top-2 projects in Business Bay

Volta

Bugatti Residences by Binghatti