The Farmhouses

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Land, Damac Hills 2, Hawthorn
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperDamac Properties
Total areafrom 779 m² to 779 m²
Bedrooms6
Start price11 466 000 AED
from 11 466 000 AED
from 14 716 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%2 293 200 AED
Registration of the contract
4%458640 AED
Before the completion date
50%5 733 000 AED
Handover
20%2 293 200 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Number of floors2
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectVilla
Pricefrom 11 466 000 AED

Inner infrastructure

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Volleyball court
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Garden
Additionally
  • Cinema

Transport accessibility

Shop1 km

About project

Exclusive villa community in the prestigious area of Damac Hills 2. Embrace the joy of countryside living, where you can hear the birds singing and smell the flowers. Swap grey landscapes for green ones and witness how your quality of life rapidly improves. The complex offers a collection of two-story villas with 5-6 bedrooms. Each plot comes with a private area, 1-2 pools, spacious terrace, relaxation area, landscaped garden, and parking for several cars.

Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle: swimming pool, cinema, hydroponic farm, stables, livestock yard, flower garden, camping area, outdoor gym, cricket field, tennis court, padel tennis court, volleyball and basketball courts, and football field. Within 5-10 minutes, you can reach restaurants like Al Toot Al Abyad Malibu Food Truck and Nay Oxygen Cafe & Restaurant, as well as Carrefour Supermarket. Slightly further away are Dubai Outlet Mall, The Aquila School, Jebel Ali School, and the IMG Worlds of Adventure theme park. Transport accessibility The complex has convenient access to the Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road, allowing you to reach any part of the city quickly. The road to Al Maktoum International Airport takes 30 minutes. Functional spaces The layouts of 5-bedroom villas include bedrooms, a staff room, a closed and open kitchen combined with dining and living areas, a storage room, and a guest bedroom. Each bedroom has an en-suite bathroom. 6-bedroom villas are equipped with a study room and a driver's room. Iconic architecture of Dubai Immerse yourself in the charm of European-style villas reminiscent of picturesque meadows in the Netherlands and Belgium, as well as enjoy the grandeur of North American-style villas. European villas feature fully-equipped stables, a flower garden, a bonfire area, and a relaxation space. North American-style villas are perfected with massive verandas, an outdoor pool, a private cinema, a bonfire area, fully-equipped stables, and a camping area. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment properties in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer aims to take a leading position in the construction sector by turning its clients' dreams into reality.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
6 bedrooms
779 - 779
11 466 000 - 11 466 000
14 716 - 14 716

Infrastructure

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Land, Damac Hills 2, Hawthorn