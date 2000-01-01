The Farmhouses

Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle: swimming pool, cinema, hydroponic farm, stables, livestock yard, flower garden, camping area, outdoor gym, cricket field, tennis court, padel tennis court, volleyball and basketball courts, and football field. Within 5-10 minutes, you can reach restaurants like Al Toot Al Abyad Malibu Food Truck and Nay Oxygen Cafe & Restaurant, as well as Carrefour Supermarket. Slightly further away are Dubai Outlet Mall, The Aquila School, Jebel Ali School, and the IMG Worlds of Adventure theme park. Transport accessibility The complex has convenient access to the Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road, allowing you to reach any part of the city quickly. The road to Al Maktoum International Airport takes 30 minutes. Functional spaces The layouts of 5-bedroom villas include bedrooms, a staff room, a closed and open kitchen combined with dining and living areas, a storage room, and a guest bedroom. Each bedroom has an en-suite bathroom. 6-bedroom villas are equipped with a study room and a driver's room. Iconic architecture of Dubai Immerse yourself in the charm of European-style villas reminiscent of picturesque meadows in the Netherlands and Belgium, as well as enjoy the grandeur of North American-style villas. European villas feature fully-equipped stables, a flower garden, a bonfire area, and a relaxation space. North American-style villas are perfected with massive verandas, an outdoor pool, a private cinema, a bonfire area, fully-equipped stables, and a camping area. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment properties in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer aims to take a leading position in the construction sector by turning its clients' dreams into reality.

More