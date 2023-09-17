The complex offers a collection of 3-story townhouses with 3-4 bedrooms, bathrooms, a kitchen, living room, and dining area. All plots come with their own patio courtyard and well-maintained garden. Thanks to panoramic windows, residents can admire the surrounding landscape at any time of the day. The rich internal infrastructure allows for both an active and relaxed lifestyle. On-site facilities include gyms, a swimming pool, barbecue areas, a playground for children, a SPA center, and a sauna. Within a 10-minute walk, you can reach the 247 Grand Supermarket, Shining Stars Nursery, and Damac Cricket Ground Parking Sports Club. Within 5-10 minutes' drive, you can reach Carrefour Supermarket, Al Toot Al Abyad Food Truck, and Qasr Al Madina Restaurant & Cafe. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road and Al Qudra Road. It takes 27 minutes to reach Al Maktoum International Airport and 34 minutes to Dubai International Airport. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment real estate in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer strives to take a leading position in the construction sector by turning its clients' dreams into reality.

