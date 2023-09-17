UAE
EN
AED
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service
Home - Residential complexes - Verona

Verona

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Land, Damac Hills 2
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 6
Project Render
DeveloperDamac Properties
Total areafrom 218 m² to 224 m²
Bedrooms4
Start price1 829 000 AED
from 1 829 000 AED
from 8 370 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%365 800 AED
Registration of the contract
4%73160 AED
Before the completion date
50%914 500 AED
Handover
30%548 700 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ2 2026
Number of floors3
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectTownhouse
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 1 829 000 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

High school20 km
Shop700 m

About project

Modern community in the prestigious DAMAC Hills 2 area, away from the hustle and bustle of the city but with easy access to business facilities. Live surrounded by lush greenery, enjoying top-notch amenities and vibrant experiences.

The complex offers a collection of 3-story townhouses with 3-4 bedrooms, bathrooms, a kitchen, living room, and dining area. All plots come with their own patio courtyard and well-maintained garden. Thanks to panoramic windows, residents can admire the surrounding landscape at any time of the day. The rich internal infrastructure allows for both an active and relaxed lifestyle. On-site facilities include gyms, a swimming pool, barbecue areas, a playground for children, a SPA center, and a sauna. Within a 10-minute walk, you can reach the 247 Grand Supermarket, Shining Stars Nursery, and Damac Cricket Ground Parking Sports Club. Within 5-10 minutes' drive, you can reach Carrefour Supermarket, Al Toot Al Abyad Food Truck, and Qasr Al Madina Restaurant & Cafe. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road and Al Qudra Road. It takes 27 minutes to reach Al Maktoum International Airport and 34 minutes to Dubai International Airport. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment real estate in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer strives to take a leading position in the construction sector by turning its clients' dreams into reality.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
4 bedrooms
218 - 224
1 829 000 - 2 147 000
8 370 - 9 568

Infrastructure

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Land, Damac Hills 2

News about project

  1. Dubai's top sought-after properties for August.
    Dubai's top sought-after properties for August.17.09.2023
Item 1 of 1