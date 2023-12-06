Classic and innovative: trends in Dubai real estate interior design

It is no secret that beautiful and comfortable life is valued in Dubai. Therefore, the attractiveness of real estate here often depends not only on the neighborhood, but also on the interior design. Potential buyers are increasingly paying attention to comfortable and aesthetic solutions in real estate design.

Every year brings something new and innovative to the trends, and to create a pleasant atmosphere in the home, it is important to keep an eye on the latest. An aesthetically pleasing home with the latest amenities and modern interiors will not only have a positive impact on your daily life, but will also increase the value of the property in the Dubai market if you suddenly want to sell the apartment or rent it out.

Dubai real estate interior design trends 2023/2024

Open floor plans

Open floor plans are quite popular in Dubai real estate. They create a sense of continuity of space and conveniently connect certain areas in a house or apartment. For example, designers believe that combining the kitchen, dining room and living room is a good way to make the space multifunctional. And in order to delineate the zones, you can use carpets or other decor.

Furniture with soft texture

Furniture with rounded silhouettes and soft textures will soon be on trend. It will easily add sophistication and coziness to your space. Delicate rounded corners in cabinet furniture are also welcome. This is the kind of furnishings that will help you feel more relaxed and calm in your apartment. Also over time, more and more people have come to appreciate the beauty of antiques, so vintage is back in fashion. In 2024, retro-style tables, chairs and cabinets will be at the peak of popularity.

Minimalism in space

Large areas of apartments in Dubai allow you not to clutter the space with unnecessary furniture. Minimalist apartment design gives a feeling of "air", calmness and simplicity. Neutral color palette is still typical for many apartments in Dubai. Beige, white and gray are believed to reflect calmness, stability and harmony in the home. However, many designers suggest to play on contrast and make some elements of the decor bright and eye-catching. Neutral color palette of walls and furniture in this case is an excellent contrast and emphasizes the necessary details.

Trend on ecology

In today's world, interior designers are trying to pay as much attention as possible to eco-friendly materials. Furniture and accessories made of jute, rattan, natural wood and stone is a strong trend that will stay with us for a long time. Designers also suggest incorporating more greenery and accessories made of wood into the interior. By the way, dark colors are replaced by light shades. It is they that help the room look cozy thanks to the contrast with other items in the apartment. Take note: potted plants and vertical gardens are popular elements in the interior, reflecting nature and creating natural harmony.

Art objects as an interior element

This trend for 2023/24 will appeal to the most daring. Designers suggest to pay much attention to modern art objects and include them in the interior of the apartment. Bright accent can be both furniture items (for example, an armchair with an unusual finish or an unusual bathtub) and non-standard decor items.

Bright and bold works of abstract art in the interiors are also welcome. It seems that for many years everyone is bored with "polished" minimalism, so now the main element in the decor of the apartment can be a bright sculpture, a wall mural with ornaments or a huge abstract painting.

Modern technologies

Any apartment should be not only beautiful, but also comfortable. One of the main trends in interior design of Dubai real estate is the use of innovative technologies. In modern apartments and villas in Dubai there are the most advanced automation systems that allow you to control lighting, air temperature, audio and video equipment with the help of voice commands or mobile application. Such solutions not only provide the highest level of comfort, but also give the interior a sophisticated and modern design.

Arabian style

Arabian style is also an important trend in the interior design of Dubai real estate. It is characterized by sheer luxury and sophistication. Arabian decor elements: carpets, cushions with unusual embroidery, precious metals and carved furniture give the interior a unique and elegant look. Great attention is paid to lighting. Arab style uses not only natural, but also additional lighting: crystal chandeliers, table lamps that create magical games of light and shadow.

Variants of projects in different styles

Neoclassical

Minimalist interiors have been a major trend in Dubai real estate design for several years now. An apartment with such an interior is a pleasure to live in and will be easy to sell or rent. Usually, apartments, houses and villas with renovation "for yourself" are rented and sold worse than real estate with a neutral environment. All design decisions in such an interior are played in a simpler version than in the classics. However, the main goal remains the same: comfort, elegance, conservatism.

Crystal Residences - a residential complex from the developer Eagle Hills meets all the requirements of neoclassic. All apartments are decorated in a modern style and go beyond today's norms of luxury and comfort.

Price: from AED 840,888

Futuristic Design

If you are looking for ultra-modern apartments, then we recommend you to pay attention to Samana California 2 by Samana Developers. Comfortable and elegant, these apartments are sure to appeal to lovers of futuristic design.

Price: from AED 1,176,120

Designer Apartments

Coral Reef is a residential complex by developer Damac Properties, working with the Babolex brand, or rather its creator Vincent Fodemer. Unusual art installations and the brand's famous elephant figurine will create bright accents in the apartments. The whole interior also reflects the trends of contemporary art.

Price: from AED 3,284,000

Victorian era

Aqua Dimore, a residential complex by developer Vincitore Real Estate, is a real find for those who want to live in Victorian era apartments. Unique ornaments on the walls, ceiling, furniture upholstery, as well as bright accents of gemstone colors fill the interior with individual touches.

Price: from 745,000 AED

Mediterranean style

If you are looking for something without bright accessories, patterned furniture, but at the same time different from the classics, then pay attention to the Mediterranean style. It is characterized by the use of natural materials in the interior, simplicity of design, light shades and a minimum number of decorative elements.

Cordoba at Bloom Living - real estate in the residential complex from the developer Bloom Properties maximally reflects the Mediterranean style in the interior.

Price: from 6,814,103 AED

The interior design of Dubai real estate is constantly evolving, combining modern technology, minimalism, Arabian style and an eco-friendly approach. Dubai continues to impress with its aesthetics and innovations, making its properties attractive to all who appreciate style and comfort.