Aqua Dimore

Bella Rose, Al Barsha South 2, Al Barsha South, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bus stop
DeveloperVincitore Real Estate Development LLC
Total areafrom 41 m² to 43 m²
Bedrooms1
Start price745 000 AED
from 745 000 AED
from 17 138 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%149 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%29800 AED
Before the completion date
70%521 500 AED
Handover
10%74 500 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2026
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 745 000 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Swimming pool
  • Jacuzzi
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Garden
Additionally
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

Public transport800 m
High school2 km
Shop1 km
Medical center700 m

About project

A residential complex in the bustling Dubai Science Park area redefines the essence of modern living. Immerse yourself in a unique journey of empirical living and experience harmony with nature.

The project offers studios, 1-3 bedroom apartments, and 2-3 bedroom villas. Some units come with spacious balconies, private pools, and gardens, providing the perfect opportunity to relax and enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding space. Sky villas offer breathtaking city views — a true testament to embracing all the pleasures of life. Within the complex, you'll find Dubai's first pool that seamlessly connects indoor and outdoor spaces, lounge areas, jacuzzis, a tropical pool, a waterfall, landscaped gardens, meditation areas, a telescope deck, bars and restaurants, co-working spaces, and networking zones. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find the Neuro Spinal Hospital and Genesis Healthcare Centre, Zayed Educational Complex, Safa Community School, Highgate International School, VIVA and Arjan supermarkets, Life Pharmacy, My Govindas Restaurant, McGettigan's Dubai Science Park and Kitchen 25 restaurants. Transport accessibility The strategic location along Umm Suqeim Road allows for quick access to any part of the city. The nearby Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road provide connections to well-known business districts. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are just a 25-minute drive away. High-quality finish The design of the project is inspired by the Victorian era. The well-planned kitchen combines functionality with style and unique details. It's a true haven for restoring your physical and inner well-being. Reliable developer Vincitore Real Estate Development LLC is a developer that has been building luxury residential complexes in the Italian, Roman, and European styles in the UAE since 2013. The company has received the following awards: International Finance Awards 2017, Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2017-2022, Meed Awards 2018, International Business Excellence Awards 2018, Gulf Real Estate Awards 2018.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
41 - 43
745 000 - 767 000
17 138 - 18 378

Infrastructure

