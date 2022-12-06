Samana California 2

The residential complex offers a choice of luxury studios, 1-2 bedroom apartments and luxury duplexes with private pools. The apartments are decorated in a futuristic style, and eco-friendly materials are used in the finishing. The territory has everything for leisure and comfortable recreation: outdoor terraces, children's and adult swimming pools, BBQ areas, outdoor cinema, indoor and outdoor gyms, sauna, tennis court on the roof and children's playground. The residential complex is located in a quiet green neighborhood with rich residential infrastructure. Two parks, picturesque gardens, walking and biking paths, several schools, kindergardens, 2 medical centers, pharmacy and supermarkets are available for residents. A 10-minute drive away are the major shopping centers Furjan Pavilions and Al Furjan West with restaurants, cafes and spas. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located close to the main roads, so residents can easily and quickly reach the main attractions of the city, such as Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah and Jumeirah Village Circle. There is a well-developed public transportation system including buses and metro. Public transportation stops are just a short walk away. Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai International Airport are a 25-30 minute drive away. Reliable developer Samana Developers is one of the fastest growing private developers in the UAE and part of the Samana Group, a conglomerate of 10 globally recognized companies. Winner of various prestigious awards including Best Sustainable Project of the Year, Best Affordable Luxury Property, Best Innovative Design in the Middle East.

More