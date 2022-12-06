UAE
Samana California 2

Samana California 2

132, 6 Street, Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bus stop
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperSamana Developers
Total areafrom 114 m² to 196 m²
Bedrooms2
Start price1 795 500 AED
from 1 795 500 AED
from 11 732 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Registration of the contract
20%359100 AED
+
4%71820 AED
Before the completion date
30%538 650 AED
Post-Handover
50%897 750 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2026
Number of floors13
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 1 795 500 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room
  • Cinema
  • Terrace

Transport accessibility

Public transport350 m
High school2 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Metro station1 km

About project

A chic modern residential project in the heart of Dubai by Samana Developers awaits the connoisseurs of stylish modern architecture, convenience, comfort and safety. Drenched in greenery, this corner of serenity in a quiet and eco-friendly neighborhood will give you and your family a peaceful, comfortable and luxurious life.

The residential complex offers a choice of luxury studios, 1-2 bedroom apartments and luxury duplexes with private pools. The apartments are decorated in a futuristic style, and eco-friendly materials are used in the finishing. The territory has everything for leisure and comfortable recreation: outdoor terraces, children's and adult swimming pools, BBQ areas, outdoor cinema, indoor and outdoor gyms, sauna, tennis court on the roof and children's playground. The residential complex is located in a quiet green neighborhood with rich residential infrastructure. Two parks, picturesque gardens, walking and biking paths, several schools, kindergardens, 2 medical centers, pharmacy and supermarkets are available for residents. A 10-minute drive away are the major shopping centers Furjan Pavilions and Al Furjan West with restaurants, cafes and spas. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located close to the main roads, so residents can easily and quickly reach the main attractions of the city, such as Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah and Jumeirah Village Circle. There is a well-developed public transportation system including buses and metro. Public transportation stops are just a short walk away. Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai International Airport are a 25-30 minute drive away. Reliable developer Samana Developers is one of the fastest growing private developers in the UAE and part of the Samana Group, a conglomerate of 10 globally recognized companies. Winner of various prestigious awards including Best Sustainable Project of the Year, Best Affordable Luxury Property, Best Innovative Design in the Middle East.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
114 - 196
1 795 500 - 2 307 474
11 732 - 15 642

Infrastructure

132, 6 Street, Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates