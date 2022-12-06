UAE
EN
AED
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service
Home - Residential complexes - Coral Reef

Coral Reef

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Maritime City Street, 99/8
Bus stop
Metro station
Seaport
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 7
Project Render
DeveloperDamac Properties
Total areafrom 125 m² to 168 m²
Bedroomsfrom 2 to 3
Start price3 284 000 AED
from 3 284 000 AED
from 20 454 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%656 800 AED
Registration of the contract
4%131360 AED
Before the completion date
50%1 642 000 AED
Handover
30%985 200 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ1 2028
Number of floors55
Ceiling height2800 m
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 3 284 000 AED
BalconyYes
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

Elevators
  • Number of elevators: 6
  • Freight elevator
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room
  • Cinema

Transport accessibility

Public transport2 km
High school3 km
Shop370 m
Medical center2 km
Metro station4 km
Sea100 m

About project

The residential complex, designed in collaboration with the Babolex brand by fashionable contemporary artist Vincent Faudemer, is built on the artificial peninsula of Dubai Maritime City. Its proximity to the economic center makes it an ideal choice for those accustomed to the city's dynamic rhythm. Fulfill the dream of a stylish life on the waterfront.

The tower features apartments with 1-3 bedrooms and captivating views of the Arabian Gulf. All units are equipped with balconies or terraces, as well as guest bathrooms. The complex's premises offer a wide array of premium amenities and services: an open-air pool, an indoor LED pool, a private beach with a coral reef, a beachfront cinema, spa and fitness centers, children's play areas, space for strolling and relaxation, as well as parking. Within 5-10 minutes, you can reach the Mina Rashid port area with various restaurants and shops, the Dubai Gem Nursery school, the New Academy School, and the International Modern Hospital and Aster Hospital. Transport accessibility The complex is situated on a secluded waterfront. It takes just 10 minutes to reach the main thoroughfare, Sheikh Zayed Road. The journey to Dubai International Airport will take no more than 20 minutes by car. Near the main attractions Within a 15-minute drive, you can reach the Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood tourist area and the Al Seef waterfront, as well as the Museum of the Future, Dubai Museum, and Etihad Museum. Dubai's major landmarks are within 20 minutes: Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, and Dubai Mall. In 30 minutes, you can reach the renowned areas of Dubai Marina, Dubai Harbour, and Palm Jumeirah. High-quality finish The design project was presented by the French artist Vincent Faudemer. Unique artistic installations and the iconic Babolex elephant figure create vibrant accents, reflecting the trends of contemporary art throughout the interior. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment real estate in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer strives to take a leading position in the construction sector by turning its clients' dreams into reality.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
125 - 125
3 284 000 - 3 284 000
26 159 - 26 159
3 bedrooms
164 - 168
3 363 000 - 4 372 000
20 454 - 26 590

Infrastructure

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Maritime City Street, 99/8

Coral Reef