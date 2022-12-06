The tower features apartments with 1-3 bedrooms and captivating views of the Arabian Gulf. All units are equipped with balconies or terraces, as well as guest bathrooms. The complex's premises offer a wide array of premium amenities and services: an open-air pool, an indoor LED pool, a private beach with a coral reef, a beachfront cinema, spa and fitness centers, children's play areas, space for strolling and relaxation, as well as parking. Within 5-10 minutes, you can reach the Mina Rashid port area with various restaurants and shops, the Dubai Gem Nursery school, the New Academy School, and the International Modern Hospital and Aster Hospital. Transport accessibility The complex is situated on a secluded waterfront. It takes just 10 minutes to reach the main thoroughfare, Sheikh Zayed Road. The journey to Dubai International Airport will take no more than 20 minutes by car. Near the main attractions Within a 15-minute drive, you can reach the Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood tourist area and the Al Seef waterfront, as well as the Museum of the Future, Dubai Museum, and Etihad Museum. Dubai's major landmarks are within 20 minutes: Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, and Dubai Mall. In 30 minutes, you can reach the renowned areas of Dubai Marina, Dubai Harbour, and Palm Jumeirah. High-quality finish The design project was presented by the French artist Vincent Faudemer. Unique artistic installations and the iconic Babolex elephant figure create vibrant accents, reflecting the trends of contemporary art throughout the interior. Reliable developer DAMAC Properties is a company that offers residential, commercial, and entertainment real estate in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, and Saudi Arabia. The developer strives to take a leading position in the construction sector by turning its clients' dreams into reality.

