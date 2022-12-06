UAE
Granada at Bloom Living

United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, Zayed City, MZ12
DeveloperBloom Properties
Total areafrom 106 m² to 269 m²
Bedroomsfrom 2 to 3
Start price1 436 000 AED
from 1 436 000 AED
from 8 893 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Registration of the contract
2%28720 AED
Before the completion date
40%574 400 AED
Handover
60%861 600 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2026
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 1 436 000 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Medical center
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
High school1 km
Shop2 km
Medical center2 km
Airport11 km

About project

A new phase of the Bloom Living community, inspired by Mediterranean style, in the developing Zayed City district. Discover an active lifestyle surrounded by gardens and shaded pathways. The complex offers studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments. All residences feature balconies and panoramic glazing. Some units come with a maid's room. The windows provide views of the landscaped area.

The complex features a clubhouse, community centers, playgrounds, pools, BBQ areas, fitness centers, lounge areas, cafes and promenades. Within a 10-minute drive, you can reach the Retaj Medical Center, Reach British School, Modern Private School, Al Maharat Private School, Elysium Cafe and Restaurant, Lulu Express and Hyde Park Supermarket. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Sweihan Road, allowing for quick travel to Abu Dhabi's famous locations. Abu Dhabi International Airport is just a 13-minute drive away. Iconic architecture of Abu Dhabi The residential complex is named after the ancient Spanish town, which is reflected in its concept. Pastel beige tones and natural finishing materials create a genuinely cozy atmosphere. Reliable developer Bloom Properties is a company specializing in real estate construction and sustainable projects in the UAE since 2009. The developer has already delivered over 5,000 homes, with another 4,000 buildings currently under construction.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
106 - 198
1 436 000 - 1 947 000
9 818 - 13 482
3 bedrooms
167 - 269
1 959 000 - 2 395 000
8 893 - 11 680

Infrastructure

United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, Zayed City, MZ12

