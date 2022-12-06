Granada at Bloom Living

The complex features a clubhouse, community centers, playgrounds, pools, BBQ areas, fitness centers, lounge areas, cafes and promenades. Within a 10-minute drive, you can reach the Retaj Medical Center, Reach British School, Modern Private School, Al Maharat Private School, Elysium Cafe and Restaurant, Lulu Express and Hyde Park Supermarket. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Sweihan Road, allowing for quick travel to Abu Dhabi's famous locations. Abu Dhabi International Airport is just a 13-minute drive away. Iconic architecture of Abu Dhabi The residential complex is named after the ancient Spanish town, which is reflected in its concept. Pastel beige tones and natural finishing materials create a genuinely cozy atmosphere. Reliable developer Bloom Properties is a company specializing in real estate construction and sustainable projects in the UAE since 2009. The developer has already delivered over 5,000 homes, with another 4,000 buildings currently under construction.

