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HomeReal Estate CatalogShahrukhz by Danube

Shahrukhz by Danube

W03, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
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Building
Building
Building
Developer
Danube Properties
Total area
from 36 m² to 331 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 5
Starting price
from 449 224 $from 11 851 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
10%
Upon Handover
70%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
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* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    More details
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About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
36
449 224
12 244
1 bedroom
49
626 191
12 599
2 bedrooms
97
1 157 092
11 851
3 bedrooms
134
1 769 671
13 173
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

A premium residential tower on the coast of Dubai Maritime City. The Shahrukhz Residences complex embodies the aesthetic of modern luxury, combining panoramic ocean views, exquisite interiors, and a high level of comfort. Key features - Fully furnished apartments are delivered with high-quality finishes, built-in appliances from Italian brands, walk-in closets, high ceilings, spacious rooms, panoramic windows, and balconies. - The complex’s extensive amenities include: a fitness center, basketball and children’s playgrounds, padel tennis and badminton courts, a cricket field, a running track, table tennis, a golf simulator, a sauna, a hot tub, ice baths, an infinity pool, a business center, a podcast studio, and more. Location advantages The project has direct access to Sheikh Rashid Road, which provides a 10-minute drive to the major Sheikh Zayed Road. It takes 8-10 minutes to reach the Dubai World Trade Centre, Jumeirah Beach, and popular landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall; it takes 20-25 minutes to reach the Burj Al Arab and the Palm Jumeirah area. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 15 minutes.

Location

View on map
W03, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Maritime City

Dubai
Dubai Maritime City – the world’s first specialized maritime cluster, located on a man-made peninsula and featuring a marina and infrastructure for shipping and yachting.
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Transport accessibility

Medical center5 km
Airport13 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Golf Simulator
  • Paddle tennis
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

Developer

Danube Properties

Danube Properties

One of the major companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. The developer offers both elite and more affordable real estate.
More details

News

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    Dubai Real Estate: what can an investor expect in 202523.09.2025
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    Investing in Dubai off-plan real estate - risks and opportunities17.04.2025
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    Question from a client: how to get a driver's license in Dubai? 04.03.2025
  4. Request for a broker: ‘Where to buy an apartment in Dubai so there is no construction nearby?’
    Request for a broker: ‘Where to buy an apartment in Dubai so there is no construction nearby?’24.10.2024
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