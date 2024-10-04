Shahrukhz by Danube

Description

A premium residential tower on the coast of Dubai Maritime City. The Shahrukhz Residences complex embodies the aesthetic of modern luxury, combining panoramic ocean views, exquisite interiors, and a high level of comfort. Key features - Fully furnished apartments are delivered with high-quality finishes, built-in appliances from Italian brands, walk-in closets, high ceilings, spacious rooms, panoramic windows, and balconies. - The complex’s extensive amenities include: a fitness center, basketball and children’s playgrounds, padel tennis and badminton courts, a cricket field, a running track, table tennis, a golf simulator, a sauna, a hot tub, ice baths, an infinity pool, a business center, a podcast studio, and more. Location advantages The project has direct access to Sheikh Rashid Road, which provides a 10-minute drive to the major Sheikh Zayed Road. It takes 8-10 minutes to reach the Dubai World Trade Centre, Jumeirah Beach, and popular landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall; it takes 20-25 minutes to reach the Burj Al Arab and the Palm Jumeirah area. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 15 minutes.