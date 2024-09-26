Lily Tower by Tiger

Description

Lily Tower is a residential tower within the large-scale Tiger Downtown project in Ajman, which combines modern architecture, spaces designed for comfortable living, and the dynamic atmosphere of a thriving urban center. Key features - Fully furnished apartments are available with high-end finishes in light, neutral tones, built-in appliances and storage systems, panoramic windows, and balconies. - Residents have access to: a gym, a yoga studio, a children’s playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, a jacuzzi, a sauna, lounge areas, a multipurpose room for work and relaxation, and more. Location advantages The residential complex has direct access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. It takes 15 minutes to reach the Al Zorah Reserve and Ajman Beach, 20 minutes to reach the emirate of Umm Al Quwain, and 25 minutes to reach Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall are 40 minutes away. Sharjah International Airport is a 13-minute drive away, and Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes away.