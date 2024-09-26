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HomeReal Estate CatalogLily Tower by Tiger

Lily Tower by Tiger

Al Hamidia City, Mid Sector, Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
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Building
Developer
Tiger Properties
Total area
from 42 m² to 160 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 102 401 $from 1 841 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
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* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
42 – 43
102 401 – 106 077
2 388 – 2 429
1 bedroom
72 – 85
147 070 – 190 279
2 036 – 2 221
2 bedrooms
131 – 132
252 161 – 271 902
1 918 – 2 058
3 bedrooms
158 – 160
292 611 – 308 118
1 841 – 1 922
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Lily Tower is a residential tower within the large-scale Tiger Downtown project in Ajman, which combines modern architecture, spaces designed for comfortable living, and the dynamic atmosphere of a thriving urban center. Key features - Fully furnished apartments are available with high-end finishes in light, neutral tones, built-in appliances and storage systems, panoramic windows, and balconies. - Residents have access to: a gym, a yoga studio, a children’s playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, a jacuzzi, a sauna, lounge areas, a multipurpose room for work and relaxation, and more. Location advantages The residential complex has direct access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. It takes 15 minutes to reach the Al Zorah Reserve and Ajman Beach, 20 minutes to reach the emirate of Umm Al Quwain, and 25 minutes to reach Al Marjan Island in Ras Al Khaimah. Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall are 40 minutes away. Sharjah International Airport is a 13-minute drive away, and Dubai International Airport is 30 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Al Hamidia City, Mid Sector, Ajman, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

School5 km
Shop800 m
Medical center5 km
Airport25 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area

Developer

Tiger Properties

Tiger Properties

Developer that, in addition to construction, is also involved in property management, the hotel business, and other areas, providing clients with modern projects with guaranteed quality and deadlines.
More details

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