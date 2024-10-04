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HomeReal Estate CatalogBinghatti Wraith

Binghatti Wraith

10, 54th Street, Al Jadaf, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
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Building
Building
Building
Developer
Binghatti Holding
Total area
from 31 m² to 185 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 217 835 $from 3 450 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
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* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
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About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors19
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
31 – 42
217 835 – 244 247
5 723 – 6 868
1 bedroom
61
353 982 – 359 156
5 755 – 5 799
2 bedrooms
103 – 185
571 817 – 639 891
3 450 – 5 533
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

The reflection of crystal light in the silhouette of evening Dubai. The residential tower Binghatti Wraith, located in the prestigious Al Jaddaf district, stands out with its modern design, attention to detail, and well-thought-out infrastructure. The complex is created for those seeking a balance between active city life and an atmosphere of comfort and tranquility. Key Features — Residences featuring a fully equipped kitchen, built-in appliances, a "smart home" system, panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows, and continuous balconies spanning the entire length of the facade. — Premium, high-quality materials are used in the finishing: porcelain tiles, laminate, natural marble, walnut panels, brass, glass, leather, and mirrors. — Energy-efficient construction technologies and sustainable materials are applied, which help lower utility costs and improve the environmental purity of the space. — The grounds feature a temperature-controlled infinity pool, jacuzzi, a sunbathing area with sun loungers and private cabanas, a bar, a gym, a yoga studio, a paddle court, a running track, a children's playground, and a barbecue area. — World-class service: 24/7 concierge services, lobby access, and video surveillance. Location Advantages The club house is situated in one of the city's most dynamically developing neighborhoods with direct access to key highways. Al Jaddaf Metro Station and Jaddaf Waterfront are within a 5-minute radius. Reaching Al Jaddaf Metro Station, Jaddaf Waterfront, DEWA Head Office, Wafi Mall, Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, Dubai Frame, Dubai Design District (d3), Museum of the Future, Downtown Dubai, and Burj Khalifa takes 5–15 minutes. The journey to Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Topgolf Dubai, Montgomery Golf Driving Range, The Springs Souk, Golf Course, and Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club will take 20–30 minutes. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 9 minutes.

Location

View on map
10, 54th Street, Al Jadaf, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport550 m
Shop350 m
Medical center1 km
Metro station1 km
Airport6 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area

Developer

Binghatti Holding

Binghatti Holding

One of the biggest companies in the UAE, known for delivering projects on time, great locations, and unique architecture in their residential complexes.
More details

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