Description

The reflection of crystal light in the silhouette of evening Dubai. The residential tower Binghatti Wraith, located in the prestigious Al Jaddaf district, stands out with its modern design, attention to detail, and well-thought-out infrastructure. The complex is created for those seeking a balance between active city life and an atmosphere of comfort and tranquility. Key Features — Residences featuring a fully equipped kitchen, built-in appliances, a "smart home" system, panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows, and continuous balconies spanning the entire length of the facade. — Premium, high-quality materials are used in the finishing: porcelain tiles, laminate, natural marble, walnut panels, brass, glass, leather, and mirrors. — Energy-efficient construction technologies and sustainable materials are applied, which help lower utility costs and improve the environmental purity of the space. — The grounds feature a temperature-controlled infinity pool, jacuzzi, a sunbathing area with sun loungers and private cabanas, a bar, a gym, a yoga studio, a paddle court, a running track, a children's playground, and a barbecue area. — World-class service: 24/7 concierge services, lobby access, and video surveillance. Location Advantages The club house is situated in one of the city's most dynamically developing neighborhoods with direct access to key highways. Al Jaddaf Metro Station and Jaddaf Waterfront are within a 5-minute radius. Reaching Al Jaddaf Metro Station, Jaddaf Waterfront, DEWA Head Office, Wafi Mall, Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, Dubai Frame, Dubai Design District (d3), Museum of the Future, Downtown Dubai, and Burj Khalifa takes 5–15 minutes. The journey to Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Topgolf Dubai, Montgomery Golf Driving Range, The Springs Souk, Golf Course, and Dubai Polo & Equestrian Club will take 20–30 minutes. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 9 minutes.