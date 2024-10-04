Binghatti Tilal

Description

Tilal Binghatti is located in Al Rowaiyah near Dubai Academic City and represents a large-scale residential district featuring villas, townhouses, and exclusive residences. The developer focuses on creating a полноценный resort-style living environment with its own ecosystem of leisure, infrastructure, and natural surroundings. Key Features – The residences feature spacious living areas with ceiling heights of up to 4 meters. Homes are equipped with smart home systems, private elevators, swimming pools, and staff rooms. Interior finishes include Arbescato Orobico and Travertine marble, large-format porcelain tiles, natural light oak veneer, decorative metal elements, leather accents, and tinted bronze mirrors. – The infrastructure includes more than 50 facilities for leisure and everyday living, including a clubhouse, sports courts, kids’ clubs, wellness areas, jogging and cycling tracks, and a retail boulevard. – One of the project’s key highlights is Pearl Beach — an artificial beach spanning approximately 12,000 square meters with a wave-generation system, as well as swimmable lakes and waterfront relaxation areas. Location Advantages The project offers convenient access to Emirates Road (E611) and Al Ain Road (E66), providing quick connectivity to key areas of Dubai. Dubai Academic City is located approximately 5 minutes away. Meydan Racecourse can be reached within 10 minutes, Dubai Creek Harbour within approximately 15 minutes, while Downtown Dubai and Dubai Mall are around 17 minutes away. DXB International Airport is located approximately 18 minutes from the project.