Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogBinghatti Tilal

Binghatti Tilal

Al Rowaiyah First, Mushraif, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Building
Building
Developer
Binghatti Holding
Total area
from 259 m² to 985 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 4 to 7
Starting price
from 1 143 450 $from 4 415 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
5%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 6
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    More details
Item 1 of 1

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2029
Plot area10000000 m²
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height4 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors2
Water supplyYes
Building height8 m
BalconyYes
Unit typesTownhouse, Villa
Construction stagesPlanning

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
4 bedrooms
259
1 143 450
4 415
5 bedrooms
262
1 388 475
5 300

Description

Tilal Binghatti is located in Al Rowaiyah near Dubai Academic City and represents a large-scale residential district featuring villas, townhouses, and exclusive residences. The developer focuses on creating a полноценный resort-style living environment with its own ecosystem of leisure, infrastructure, and natural surroundings. Key Features – The residences feature spacious living areas with ceiling heights of up to 4 meters. Homes are equipped with smart home systems, private elevators, swimming pools, and staff rooms. Interior finishes include Arbescato Orobico and Travertine marble, large-format porcelain tiles, natural light oak veneer, decorative metal elements, leather accents, and tinted bronze mirrors. – The infrastructure includes more than 50 facilities for leisure and everyday living, including a clubhouse, sports courts, kids’ clubs, wellness areas, jogging and cycling tracks, and a retail boulevard. – One of the project’s key highlights is Pearl Beach — an artificial beach spanning approximately 12,000 square meters with a wave-generation system, as well as swimmable lakes and waterfront relaxation areas. Location Advantages The project offers convenient access to Emirates Road (E611) and Al Ain Road (E66), providing quick connectivity to key areas of Dubai. Dubai Academic City is located approximately 5 minutes away. Meydan Racecourse can be reached within 10 minutes, Dubai Creek Harbour within approximately 15 minutes, while Downtown Dubai and Dubai Mall are around 17 minutes away. DXB International Airport is located approximately 18 minutes from the project.

Location

View on map
Al Rowaiyah First, Mushraif, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

School5 km
Shop200 m
Medical center3 km
Airport20 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Golf course
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Volleyball court
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Open balcony
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace

Developer

Binghatti Holding

Binghatti Holding

One of the biggest companies in the UAE, known for delivering projects on time, great locations, and unique architecture in their residential complexes.
More details

News

  1. Top educational institutions in Dubai: kindergartens, schools and universities
    Top educational institutions in Dubai: kindergartens, schools and universities24.03.2025
  2. What factors influence the property choice to live in Dubai
    What factors influence the property choice to live in Dubai11.11.2024
  3. Enquiry to a broker: what's important to know when buying property in Dubai for a family
    Enquiry to a broker: what's important to know when buying property in Dubai for a family17.10.2024
  4. Contemporary UAE property interior design in 2024. Trends and solutions
    Contemporary UAE property interior design in 2024. Trends and solutions10.10.2024
Item 1 of 5
Catalog