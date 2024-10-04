Description

A modern, multifunctional project in the Al Jaddaf neighborhood. The striking architecture and clean, geometric lines of the Binghatti Starfall residential complex’s facade create a distinctive silhouette and strike a harmonious balance between the dynamism of the urban environment and the atmosphere of private living. Key features - All apartments feature a finished interior in light tones with dark blue accents and high-quality materials, including porcelain tile, natural wood, and leather and bronze elements. Thanks to high ceilings and panoramic windows, the home will always be filled with natural light. - The building’s dynamic lighting at night creates the effect of cascading starlight, as if frozen in mid-air. - Residents have access to: a gym, a yoga space, separate pools for adults and children, lounge areas, an observation deck with a telescope, and more. Location advantages It takes 2 minutes to reach the nearest highway, Sheikh Rashid Road, and get to the Al Jaddaf metro station; it’s a 7-minute walk to the bus stop. The trip to popular destinations like the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall takes 8 minutes, while Business Bay and the Museum of the Future are 10 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is a 6-minute drive away.