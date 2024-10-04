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HomeReal Estate CatalogBinghatti Starfall

Binghatti Starfall

Hoor 17 Building, Al Jadaf, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
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Building
Building
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Binghatti Holding
Total area
from 32 m² to 133 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 199 183 $from 4 645 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
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* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
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About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors22
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
32 – 39
199 183 – 215 997
5 416 – 6 157
1 bedroom
58 – 59
323 349 – 333 696
5 566 – 5 598
2 bedrooms
79 – 133
510 891 – 617 985
4 645 – 6 435
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

A modern, multifunctional project in the Al Jaddaf neighborhood. The striking architecture and clean, geometric lines of the Binghatti Starfall residential complex’s facade create a distinctive silhouette and strike a harmonious balance between the dynamism of the urban environment and the atmosphere of private living. Key features - All apartments feature a finished interior in light tones with dark blue accents and high-quality materials, including porcelain tile, natural wood, and leather and bronze elements. Thanks to high ceilings and panoramic windows, the home will always be filled with natural light. - The building’s dynamic lighting at night creates the effect of cascading starlight, as if frozen in mid-air. - Residents have access to: a gym, a yoga space, separate pools for adults and children, lounge areas, an observation deck with a telescope, and more. Location advantages It takes 2 minutes to reach the nearest highway, Sheikh Rashid Road, and get to the Al Jaddaf metro station; it’s a 7-minute walk to the bus stop. The trip to popular destinations like the Burj Khalifa and the Dubai Mall takes 8 minutes, while Business Bay and the Museum of the Future are 10 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is a 6-minute drive away.

Location

View on map
Hoor 17 Building, Al Jadaf, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport500 m
School700 m
Shop20 m
Medical center600 m
Metro station600 m
Airport6 km

Amenities

For children
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop

Developer

Binghatti Holding

Binghatti Holding

One of the biggest companies in the UAE, known for delivering projects on time, great locations, and unique architecture in their residential complexes.
More details

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