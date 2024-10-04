Binghatti Skyflame

Description

Two striking skyscrapers in the Majan district. The concept behind the Skyflame residential complex is based on a sensory perception of space and harmony between nature and the city. Key Features - The apartments feature high-end finishes in soft tones, utilizing premium materials: natural stone, glass, and custom design solutions. Every detail is designed for comfort and visual harmony. - All units are equipped with a “Smart Home” system and AI technologies. - Residents’ safety is ensured by 24/7 video surveillance and a professional security service. - Extensive amenities include: a gym, basketball and padel tennis courts, running and walking paths, a playground, lounge areas, separate pools for adults and children, a cinema, and more. Location Advantages The project boasts a prime location near the city’s main highways—Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al-Ain Road. It takes 4 minutes to reach the Global Village international exhibition, 10 minutes to Miracle Garden, 15 minutes to the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary and popular landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, and 20 minutes to the Museum of the Future and the Dubai Frame. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 25 minutes.