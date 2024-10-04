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HomeReal Estate CatalogBinghatti Skyflame

Binghatti Skyflame

14, 20th Street, Majan, Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
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Building
Building
Developer
Binghatti Holding
Total area
from 64 m² to 116 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 300 287 $from 4 248 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
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* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
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About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.25 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors35
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
64 – 78
300 287 – 332 412
4 248 – 4 638
2 bedrooms
112 – 116
520 030 – 533 493
4 570 – 4 628

Description

Two striking skyscrapers in the Majan district. The concept behind the Skyflame residential complex is based on a sensory perception of space and harmony between nature and the city. Key Features - The apartments feature high-end finishes in soft tones, utilizing premium materials: natural stone, glass, and custom design solutions. Every detail is designed for comfort and visual harmony. - All units are equipped with a “Smart Home” system and AI technologies. - Residents’ safety is ensured by 24/7 video surveillance and a professional security service. - Extensive amenities include: a gym, basketball and padel tennis courts, running and walking paths, a playground, lounge areas, separate pools for adults and children, a cinema, and more. Location Advantages The project boasts a prime location near the city’s main highways—Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al-Ain Road. It takes 4 minutes to reach the Global Village international exhibition, 10 minutes to Miracle Garden, 15 minutes to the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary and popular landmarks such as the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, and 20 minutes to the Museum of the Future and the Dubai Frame. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 25 minutes.

Location

View on map
14, 20th Street, Majan, Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

School1 km
Shop600 m
Medical center900 m
Airport25 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

Developer

Binghatti Holding

Binghatti Holding

One of the biggest companies in the UAE, known for delivering projects on time, great locations, and unique architecture in their residential complexes.
More details

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