Al Ghaf Tower by Tiger

Description

Premium residential tower on the shores of Al Khan Lagoon in Sharjah, where tradition blends seamlessly with modern luxury. Elegant architecture, sophisticated interior design, and breathtaking views create an atmosphere of tranquil seaside living. Key features - Fully furnished apartments feature soft pastel color finishes, built-in appliances, storage systems, walk-in closets, panoramic windows, and balconies. - For residents’ convenience, the building is equipped with a 6-level parking. - The complex’s amenities include: a gym, jogging tracks, a playground, poolside lounge areas, a sauna, a jacuzzi, a barbecue terrace, and more. Location advantages The project is located 2 minutes from the beach, next to Corniche Road. It takes 8 minutes to reach the Sharjah Aquarium, the Al Qasba Canal cultural and entertainment center and pedestrian promenade, and the Sahara Center shopping mall. The drive to Al Mamzar Beach Park takes 14 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive away, and Sharjah International Airport is 35 minutes away.