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HomeReal Estate CatalogAl Ghaf Tower by Tiger

Al Ghaf Tower by Tiger

Tiger 3 Tower, Al Khan, Al Khalidiah, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 1
Building
Developer
Tiger Properties
Total area
from 91 m² to 1087 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Starting price
from 267 094 $from 2 494 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
24 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
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* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors50
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
Building height210.7 m
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
91
267 094 – 269 547
2 907 – 2 933
2 bedrooms
118 – 137
308 693 – 341 925
2 494 – 2 608
3 bedrooms
193
494 074 – 517 872
2 555 – 2 677
4 bedrooms
599 – 602
1 628 066 – 1 634 145
2 714
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Premium residential tower on the shores of Al Khan Lagoon in Sharjah, where tradition blends seamlessly with modern luxury. Elegant architecture, sophisticated interior design, and breathtaking views create an atmosphere of tranquil seaside living. Key features - Fully furnished apartments feature soft pastel color finishes, built-in appliances, storage systems, walk-in closets, panoramic windows, and balconies. - For residents’ convenience, the building is equipped with a 6-level parking. - The complex’s amenities include: a gym, jogging tracks, a playground, poolside lounge areas, a sauna, a jacuzzi, a barbecue terrace, and more. Location advantages The project is located 2 minutes from the beach, next to Corniche Road. It takes 8 minutes to reach the Sharjah Aquarium, the Al Qasba Canal cultural and entertainment center and pedestrian promenade, and the Sahara Center shopping mall. The drive to Al Mamzar Beach Park takes 14 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive away, and Sharjah International Airport is 35 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Tiger 3 Tower, Al Khan, Al Khalidiah, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea550 m
School800 m
Shop850 m
Medical center700 m
Airport22 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Massage center
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

Developer

Tiger Properties

Tiger Properties

Developer that, in addition to construction, is also involved in property management, the hotel business, and other areas, providing clients with modern projects with guaranteed quality and deadlines.
More details

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