from 04.09.2025 10:00 to 04.09.2025 11:00
Online

Real Estate in Sea Breeze: From Purchase to Sale

Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian Language.


Speaker: Seymur Huseynzade, Lead Sales Manager of Housebook Partner in Azerbaijan


What to expect at the webinar?


Logistics: How to get to Baku.

Selection criteria: What to pay attention to in order to choose a liquid and profitable property.

• Investment strategies in Sea Breeze.


Don't miss the chance to ask questions directly to the expert and receive practical recommendations that you can confidently use in your work with clients.

  1. Nardaran Invest MMC

    Nardaran Invest MMC

    An innovative development company known for its ambitious Sea Breeze project — a premium coastal resort complex in the village of Nardaran

  1. Sea Breeze
    Baku

    Sea Breeze

    Resort on the shores of the Caspian Sea in 30 minutes’ drive from downtown Baku

