from 04.09.2025 10:00 to 04.09.2025 11:00
Online
Real Estate in Sea Breeze: From Purchase to Sale
Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian Language.
Speaker: Seymur Huseynzade, Lead Sales Manager of Housebook Partner in Azerbaijan
What to expect at the webinar?
• Logistics: How to get to Baku.
• Selection criteria: What to pay attention to in order to choose a liquid and profitable property.
• Investment strategies in Sea Breeze.
Don't miss the chance to ask questions directly to the expert and receive practical recommendations that you can confidently use in your work with clients.