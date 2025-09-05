Why is it worth paying more attention to the Saudi Arabian market?

Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian Language.





Speaker: Nikita Razumovsky, Partner at Housebook in Saudi Arabia





What to expect at the webinar:

• Global changes in the Saudi Arabian market since 2018 — how these changes have impacted the investment climate.

• Government plans until 2034 — strategies that will drive interest and increase property prices over the next decade.

• New legislation — its benefits for foreign investors and how it opens new horizons for business.

• Promising projects — an overview of current and promising properties that could present excellent investment opportunities.

• Financial prospects — real figures on how much can be earned in the Saudi Arabian market now and in the future.





Don’t miss the chance to gain valuable insights from an expert and ask your questions!